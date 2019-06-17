'Exciting': Gladstone girls vie for Miss Teen Australia

STATE FINALISTS: Brianne Ninness and Danni Baker are dressed in their cocktail wear they were judged on and next month are heading off to the 15th Annual Miss Teen Australia in Launceston.

FASHION flair and etiquette made two Gladstone girls, Danni Baker and Brianne Ninness, stand out to earn final placings in the prestigious Miss Teen Australia, Queensland finals at the Gold Coast.

Ms Baker was excited about coming in first place in the Junior Category and was followed by Brianne who was just as happy with a third in the same category.

"It's pretty exciting and kind of unbelievable and a stretch of what I would normally do,” Ms Baker said.

"The judges would ask up to three questions about ourselves and what charity we support.”

Ms Baker's charity of choice was The Pyjama Foundation, which helps children in foster care.

"Some of these children almost have nothing and I want to help them have a better life,” Ms Baker said.

Ms Ninness's charity was about teens helping other teens and the RSPCA.

"I want to help stop depression because it affects some people I know and I support the RSPCA,” Ms Ninness said.

"The judges look for performance of skills, of confidence and how you present yourself.”

The judging criteria included the young ladies having a "wow” factor to stand out, active wear, deportment and the cocktail or evening wear.

In the pageantry there were 11 seniors and 13 juniors contesting to be crowned Queensland Miss Teen.

Both girls will head to Launceston on July 3-7 for the Miss Teen Australia finals.