‘Exciting for Flynn’: MP reacts to bridge funding

Mr O'Dowd MP said the announcement was exciting for Flynn.

A JUBILANT Ken O’Dowd has responded to news of funding for his electorate via a series of videos this morning.

News of funding detailed three bridges in the Gladstone region which would be getting a facelift as part of $290 million in Australian Government funding.

Nine other projects, along with Stockbridge Road Bridge number two and three and Charnwood Road (Granite Creek Crossing) Bridge will go ahead across the Flynn catchment.

“It will certainly do a great thing as far as jobs are concerned,” he said.

“It will also help councils come out of recovery from the droughts and bushfires of 2020, they are struggling.

“Their ratepayers and their rate base is not as good as it could have been because of the disasters we’ve had.”

Mr O’Dowd said it was all about jobs and getting Australia going again after COVID-19 and he took an in-depth look at what the funding meant for his electorate.

“Round five will see another eight replacement bridges, mainly wooden bridges, on council roads,” he said.

“Of course we have the other four projects which will include widening and rest-stops for roads trains in the area.”

For more information and a list of successful applicants visit HERE.