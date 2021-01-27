Exciting chance to see behind the scenes of rescue service

A crucial service which patrols the Gladstone region's waterways will fling open its doors for an all-inclusive open day next month.

Volunteer Marine Rescue Gladstone staff hope the open day will inspire people to sign up as volunteers, or even just pick up some new knowledge.

VMR president Jefrey Caldwell and VMR community liaison officer James Harris agreed an uptake in volunteers was needed to kick 2021 in the right direction.

"We haven't done it well in the past, advertise ourselves to the community, but we are hopeful an open day will make the community stand up and take notice that we are here," Mr Caldwell said.

"Our numbers have dropped off probably from 110 down to less than 80 over the last couple of years, which is a lot of volunteers."

Mr Harris said the open day, which kicks off at 9am on February 27, will give attendees an opportunity to fire flares and control fire extinguishers they would not normally use.

"The open day will give people a chance to do what they would never normally do until it was absolutely necessary," he said.

"Like setting off flares, which you don't do until its an emergency and using a fire extinguisher which is the same principal."

A barbecue lunch will be served at the VMR Gladstone open day from 11am until 2pm, for more information contact the VMR Gladstone base on 4972 3333.

