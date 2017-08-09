Excitement grows as Gladstone NRL game announcement imminent

Jason Taumalolo of the Cowboys is tackled during the Round 20 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the New Zealand Warriors at 1300SMILES Stadium in Townsville, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gladstone is trying to bring a NRL game here next year.

WITHIN three weeks we should know if Gladstone will host a National Rugby League game next season.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett met with an NRL club on Friday, although he chose not to reveal what club it was.

"I met with the CEO of this National Rugby League team on Friday after having previously met with them a couple of weeks ago,” he said. "I'm also speaking with other partners about it.”

Cr Burnett said NRL officials had been to Gladstone and met with Gladstone and Districts Rugby League and assessed the facilities at Marley Brown Oval.

"Our facilities meet the NRL standard for a Saturday afternoon or a Sunday afternoon game,” he said.

"In terms of broadcasting I believe everyone is happy, as I was saying it had to be a Saturday or Sunday afternoon game, it can't be a Friday or Saturday night game because the lighting is not appropriate.”

The council has submitted an application to the State Government for funding to upgrade the facilities at Marley Brown Oval.

Much of the reason for this is to cater for female players and grow that side of the game.

However, Cr Burnett said once the funding was approved he wanted to make sure the facility was ready for the start of next season, particularly if the council was successful in attracting an NRL game.

"We want to prove to the NRL that we can host games,” he said.

"You just have to look around the country and there are plenty of small regional towns that do host NRL games proper.”