23°
News

Excitement grows as Gladstone NRL game announcement imminent

Chris Lees
| 9th Aug 2017 10:41 AM
Jason Taumalolo of the Cowboys is tackled during the Round 20 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the New Zealand Warriors at 1300SMILES Stadium in Townsville, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gladstone is trying to bring a NRL game here next year.
Jason Taumalolo of the Cowboys is tackled during the Round 20 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the New Zealand Warriors at 1300SMILES Stadium in Townsville, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gladstone is trying to bring a NRL game here next year. MICHAEL CHAMBERS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITHIN three weeks we should know if Gladstone will host a National Rugby League game next season.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett met with an NRL club on Friday, although he chose not to reveal what club it was.

"I met with the CEO of this National Rugby League team on Friday after having previously met with them a couple of weeks ago,” he said. "I'm also speaking with other partners about it.”

Cr Burnett said NRL officials had been to Gladstone and met with Gladstone and Districts Rugby League and assessed the facilities at Marley Brown Oval.

"Our facilities meet the NRL standard for a Saturday afternoon or a Sunday afternoon game,” he said.

"In terms of broadcasting I believe everyone is happy, as I was saying it had to be a Saturday or Sunday afternoon game, it can't be a Friday or Saturday night game because the lighting is not appropriate.”

The council has submitted an application to the State Government for funding to upgrade the facilities at Marley Brown Oval.

Much of the reason for this is to cater for female players and grow that side of the game.

However, Cr Burnett said once the funding was approved he wanted to make sure the facility was ready for the start of next season, particularly if the council was successful in attracting an NRL game.

"We want to prove to the NRL that we can host games,” he said.

"You just have to look around the country and there are plenty of small regional towns that do host NRL games proper.”

Gladstone Observer
Firm charged over Gladstone worker's death

Firm charged over Gladstone worker's death

VEOLIA Environmental Services is facing a fine of up to $3.5 million over the death of Gladstone worker Mark Chapelhow.

REVEALED: Alarming number of weapons in CQ schools

File shot of man with knife for court story. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Weapons including knifes, scissors and machetes are among the list

Marking 100 years since Gladstone man's ultimate sacrifice

REMEMBERED: Susan Jones with a photo of her great-uncle William Robert Collins, who died 100 years ago today in the First World War.

It's been 100 years since Mr Collins died fighting for his country.

GLADSTONE: Who bulk bills and who doesn't

Medicare healthcare cards in Sydney, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

It's the first question some need answered when visiting a doctor.

Local Partners

They can't make it to the show, so the staff bring the show to them

Blue Care Edenvale Aged Care Facility residents get rowdy.

Join the trail, sign yourself up on Thursday

TRASH AND TREASURE: The Garage Sale Trail promises something for everyone.

Gladstone get ready for some serious garage sales.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Rumours player will come out on The Footy Show

EDDIE McGuire has spoken about the rumour a gay AFL player will come out in his return to hosting The Footy Show this week.

Google Home Australian review: Is it worth the $199?

The Google Home device.

Google Home offers better value than Apple's coming product

Cara Delevingne shoots for the stars

Cara Delevingne in a scene from the movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Model turned actor goes big with Luc Besson’s new sci-fi blockbuster

Spotify on Xbox One: better sound track for carnage?

Music streaming app Spotify is now available on Xbox One.

SICK of hearing the sound of machine gun fire or the splatter of blood?

MOVIE REVIEW: Wind River a thriller that chills to the bone

Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner in a scene from the movie Wind River.

Avengers Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen reunite for thriller.

Country legend Glen Campbell dies

Glen Campbell has died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, according to US media reports. Picture: AFP

He was 81.

Moretz reveals shocking bullying by male co-star

Chloe Grace Moretz says she was on the brunt of awful treatment by a male co-star when she was just 15.

Chloe Grace Moretz fat-shamed by male co-star.

HARD TO FIND LAND HERE

56 Oxley Drive, South Gladstone 4680

Residential Land A rare opportunity to secure this ready to build on vacant land ... Offers Over...

A rare opportunity to secure this ready to build on vacant land positioned but a short stroll to nearby tranquil leafy billabong and play park area. 637m2 with...

LAND OF OPPORTUNITY

7 Gladstone Street, Mount Larcom 4695

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to secure two elevated adjoining and both 1,012m2 ... Offers Over...

Here is your opportunity to secure two elevated adjoining and both 1,012m2 each in size. Mt Larcom is a nearby rural township within the Greater Gladstone...

LAND OF OPPORTUNITY

5 Gladstone Street, Mount Larcom 4695

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to secure two elevated adjoining and both 1,012m2 ... Offers Over...

Here is your opportunity to secure two elevated adjoining and both 1,012m2 each in size. Mt Larcom is a nearby rural township within the Greater Gladstone...

Looking For a Extra-Large Family Home..?

7 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 6 2 2 Offers Invited

This surprise package is sure to be popular with any buyer looking at trying to find a residence that accommodates a large or extended family and in a convenient...

GREAT BLOCK OF LAND

21 Clarance Drive, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Looking for a good sized allotment located in a quiet established neighbourhood? ... Offers Over...

Looking for a good sized allotment located in a quiet established neighbourhood? Then put this property on your must see list. 637m2 with 20m frontage of gently...

READY TO BUILD ON ...

7 Alder Street, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Located in a quiet established and friendly neighbourhood is this 610m2 freehold ... Offers Over...

Located in a quiet established and friendly neighbourhood is this 610m2 freehold allotment with approx. 18.5m2 frontage and ready to build on. Nearby schools and...

CUL-DE-SAC ALLOTMENT

10 Walnut Street, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Located in an established and friendly neighbourhood is this ready to build ... Offers Over...

Located in an established and friendly neighbourhood is this ready to build on allotment. 779m2 gently sloping freehold land. Nearby schools and shopping are...

VACANT BOYNE ISLAND ALLOTMENT

47 Beltana Drive, Boyne Island 4680

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to secure this gently sloping 689m2 allotment with ... Offers Over...

Here is your opportunity to secure this gently sloping 689m2 allotment with 20m frontage and ready to build on. Located in the lovely river side suburb of Boyne...

VACANT BOYNE ISLAND ALLOTMENT

45 Beltana Drive, Boyne Island 4680

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to secure this gently sloping 705m2 allotment with ... Offers Over...

Here is your opportunity to secure this gently sloping 705m2 allotment with 20m frontage and ready to build on. Located in the lovely river side suburb of Boyne...

DESIGNER HOME WITH ALL THE EXTRA&#39;S

69 Koowin Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Perhaps you have inspected a lot of four bedroom homes but have you inspected the best? The savvy investors and home owners will see absolute value in this early...

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Power couple's real estate app helps people buy a home

Alisha and Zac Goodman, founders of Mackay tech start-up Brixn, which will help home buyer navigate the journey to home ownership.

Make way for Mackay's newest tech start up