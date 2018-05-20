Excitement builds for Gladstone Children's Festival

CREATIVE LEARNING: A range of activities will be on offer as part of the festival.

CREATIVE LEARNING: A range of activities will be on offer as part of the festival. Alistair Brightman

EXCITEMENT is building for the Gladstone Children's Festival, which is just two more sleeps away.

The festival, which runs from Monday May 21 to Sunday May 27, will offer both free and paid events, activities and workshops for children aged 12 and under and their families.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the council was pleased to host the festival for the second year running.

"(It's about) engaging with community organisations and early childhood agencies, to deliver an exciting arts-based learning program,” Cr Burnett said.

Councillor Kahn Goodluck said the festival offered children the chance to interact socially, and contribute, create and understand the world around them.

"Council facilities such as parks and gardens, libraries, Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre and the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum will deliver dance and drama workshops, interactive theatre, craft, rhymes, storytelling and music,” Cr Goodluck said.

The festival starts on Monday at a free Little Performers @ Play open day at the GECC from 9.30-11am.

The open day will offer creative play experiences for children aged 0-6 years, which fit the theme of love, harmony and acceptance through dance, music, drama, circus and acrobatics, visual arts and stage familiarisation activities.

Events

The Gallery & Museum will host Saiki Children's Day from May 21 to 26 with hands-on activities for four to 12-year-olds providing a glimpse into the lives of their peers in Japan.

A free Art Play session will be held on May 22 at the Gallery & Museum allowing youngsters aged 18 months to five years to develop visual art awareness.

Gladstone Regional Libraries will host National Simultaneous Storytime during the week and tickets are still available for the Owl and the Pussycat interactive theatre experience at Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens from May 22 to 24.

GECC's Little Day Out will wrap up festivities with special guest host and ABC Kids favourite Jimmy Giggle leading the excitement on May 27 with a paper plane competition, the Big Bubble Show, inflatables, cupcake decorating, balloon twisting workshops, magicians, roving characters and more.

Discover the full Gladstone Children's Festival program online at www.gladstoneentertainment.com.