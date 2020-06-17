Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Rotary Charity Markets held at Tondoon Botanic Gardens, Gladstone.
The Rotary Charity Markets held at Tondoon Botanic Gardens, Gladstone.
News

Excitement as Gladstone heads back to market

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUNDAY’S markets at Tondoon Botanic Gardens will be a celebration as the Rotary Club of Gladstone Midday welcomes the community back after a hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Club publicity officer Marguerita Dobrinin said they were hoping for a good roll-up for the market’s return, and already had a number of stalls signed up.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from previous stallholders but also sone new names,” Ms Dobrinin said.

“It’s great to have the new people at the markets because that makes it more interesting for the customers that come through.”

Popular local musician Jack Viljoen will entertain market goers throughout the morning.

“We’ve got entertainment, lots of stalls and coffee,” Ms Dobrinin said.

“You name it, we’ve got it.”

However, the markets will look a little different under social-distancing restrictions.

“We’re prepared to follow the rules the State Government has given us and the council has got a few requirements for us as well,” she said.

There will be two people walking around the markets ensuring people are adhering to social distancing and other requirements.

Ms Dobrinin said they wouldn’t be counting how many people were are the markets at one time, but would be making sure people weren’t gathering in large groups.

“People waiting at a stall will have to keep 1.5m apart and only two people will be allowed in the stalls selling,” she said.

The Rotary Charity Markets will kick off at Tondoon Botanic Gardens at 7am on Sunday and run until noon.

“We really hope families come out, it’s beautiful weather and the gardens are gorgeous,” Ms Dobrinin said.

coronavirus gladstone markets rotary charity market
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council defers environmental agreement signing

        premium_icon Council defers environmental agreement signing

        News Gladstone Regional Council voted against signing a Statement of Commitment that would have seen them enter into a clean energy transition agreement with a Victorian...

        Restrictions lifted day after couple’s covid wedding

        premium_icon Restrictions lifted day after couple’s covid wedding

        News ONE day after Kylie and Alfred Attwater wed, COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed –...

        Golfers raise funds for cancer patients

        premium_icon Golfers raise funds for cancer patients

        Sport The money will go towards ensuring patients are comfortable during treatment.

        Volunteer firey humbled by award

        premium_icon Volunteer firey humbled by award

        News The Turkey Beach man was named Regional Volunteer of the Year for the Central...