Excitement as Gladstone heads back to market

SUNDAY’S markets at Tondoon Botanic Gardens will be a celebration as the Rotary Club of Gladstone Midday welcomes the community back after a hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Club publicity officer Marguerita Dobrinin said they were hoping for a good roll-up for the market’s return, and already had a number of stalls signed up.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from previous stallholders but also sone new names,” Ms Dobrinin said.

“It’s great to have the new people at the markets because that makes it more interesting for the customers that come through.”

Popular local musician Jack Viljoen will entertain market goers throughout the morning.

“We’ve got entertainment, lots of stalls and coffee,” Ms Dobrinin said.

“You name it, we’ve got it.”

However, the markets will look a little different under social-distancing restrictions.

“We’re prepared to follow the rules the State Government has given us and the council has got a few requirements for us as well,” she said.

There will be two people walking around the markets ensuring people are adhering to social distancing and other requirements.

Ms Dobrinin said they wouldn’t be counting how many people were are the markets at one time, but would be making sure people weren’t gathering in large groups.

“People waiting at a stall will have to keep 1.5m apart and only two people will be allowed in the stalls selling,” she said.

The Rotary Charity Markets will kick off at Tondoon Botanic Gardens at 7am on Sunday and run until noon.

“We really hope families come out, it’s beautiful weather and the gardens are gorgeous,” Ms Dobrinin said.