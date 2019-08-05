'Excited': New tourism boss oversees his first cruise visit

FRIENDLY WELCOME: GAPDL CEO Gus Stedman with cruise ambassadors Chris Hodgson and Brenda Smith and Victorian tourists Ron Price and Vic Pollesel at the Feast on East Markets to welcome the arrival of P&O cruise ship Pacific Explorer yesterday.

FRIENDLY WELCOME: GAPDL CEO Gus Stedman with cruise ambassadors Chris Hodgson and Brenda Smith and Victorian tourists Ron Price and Vic Pollesel at the Feast on East Markets to welcome the arrival of P&O cruise ship Pacific Explorer yesterday. Matt Harris

NEW Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited CEO Gus Stedman has overseen his first cruise ship arrival since taking over the role.

Entering his second week in the job, Mr Stedman expressed his excitement at welcoming almost 2000 Pacific Explorer passengers when the P&O ship docked in Gladstone yesterday.

"Excited is one way to put it, but I'm amazed at the work that goes on behind the scenes with the staff including the volunteers and ambassadors," Mr Stedman said.

"The organisation is in fantastic shape and it's a real credit to the town. I'm impressed with how the back of house is working - if it's not broke, I don't want to fix it."

Mr Stedman said his first week in the job was "amazing" despite a full schedule of meetings and getting up to speed with paperwork.

"I've had time to look through the policies, procedures and strategy ... I've been doing a lot of reading," he said.

"Everything is positive and heading in the right direction and I'm very comfortable with the position we are in and the strategic direction.

"My job is to slowly and surely build it up."

Yesterday was the third time Pacific Explorer has visited this year.