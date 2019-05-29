Excited gymnasts going for gold at national titles

QUEENSLAND REPS: Level 11-16 International Pair Skylah Carlyon and Lilly Gibson will compete at the Australian Gymnastics Championships.

FIVE acrobatic gymnasts from Gladstone Gymnastics will compete for gold at the Australian Gymnastics Championships this weekend.

Both the Level 8 Trio and the International Pair will head to Melbourne on Friday to represent Queensland as the only two teams from Gladstone Gymnastics.

The Level 9 Trio - Sianah Wheeler, Sumarah Littlemore and Summah Wheeler were going to compete but unfortunately are no longer able to due to an injury.

They hope to fly down and support the others.

Acrobatic team director George-Ashley Gonzales said both teams have incredible talent and have worked hard to get to this stage.

"If they all go out there and excel then I am going to be happy no matter what,” she said.

The Level 8 Trio members are Skyla Murray, Ehlana Nelson and Brynn Beamish.

They will do three routines including balance, dynamic and combined.

The routines will test their balance skills and holds, flipping and tossing techniques and a routine combining these skills.

The international pair, Lilly Gibson and Skylah Carlyon, will do two routines, balance and dynamic.

Ms Gonzales said she was very proud of the efforts all five girls have put in to prepare for the competition.

"The Level 8 trio were considered to be the underdog being the new group,” she said.

"But they really started pushing each other and supporting themselves and one another.

"They have all fought through everything that's been thrown at them.”

Trio member Skyla Murray said she was looking forward to competing with Ehlana and Brynn as a trio for gold.

"We work very hard,” she said.

"The acro girls and the coach are like family, we have lots of fun together.”

The teams leave for Melbourne on Friday and will compete over the weekend.