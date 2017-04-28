25°
News

'Exceptional circumstances': New powers controlling Curtis Island $70b plants

Tegan Annett
| 28th Apr 2017 2:23 PM
LNG FUKUROKUJU is purpose built to carry LNG from the APLNG facility at Curtis Island to Kansai Electric facility in Japan.
LNG FUKUROKUJU is purpose built to carry LNG from the APLNG facility at Curtis Island to Kansai Electric facility in Japan. APLNG

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BY JULY 1 a Rockhampton-based senator will have the power to stop international exports from the $70 billion liquefied natural gas projects on Curtis Island.

Arguably the boldest move by the government since gas crisis talks began in March, a new measure was announced this week giving the government new powers to impose export restrictions should the domestic market face a shortfall.

Resources Minister Matt Canavan will enforce the restrictions, with advice from the Australian Energy Market Operator and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Since criticising the idea of forcing LNG exporters to shift more gas to the domestic market, Senator Canavan has warmed to the move.

The proud supporter of the coal and manufacturing industries said we needed to act now to protect the "tens of thousands" of jobs that rely on domestic gas.

The new measure will be under the Federal Government customs act, which already regulates the exports of uranium and rough diamonds.

Sen Canavan is hopeful he won't be forced to use his new powers, but said if necessary, he would.

"It's exceptional circumstances that we exercise these licences and I would prefer the market to be working and sorting these issues out," the Nationals senator said.

Shell, owner of QCLNG, Origin, owner of APLNG and Santos, owner of GLNG, have all come under fire over international gas exports since concerns were raised in early March over a domestic gas shortage by 2018.

The three sites are helping catapult Australia to be the largest exporter of LNG, taking lead over Qatar.

Meanwhile, domestic gas prices have more than doubled.

After two meetings with the Prime Minister, and "not enough progress" according to Sen Canavan, it was time for government to crack down.

Under the most scrutiny is Santos, whose GLNG site uses the most third party domestic gas to fill international deals.

"We will allow flexibility to the producers, there's different ways we can enforce these restrictions," Sen Canavan said.

One option includes a "swap" arrangement by buying gas on the spot market to fill export contracts.

The Resources Minister said the State Government should also be held accountable for blocking their own gas reserves.

"I don't think we would be here right now making this announcement if we could develop resources in Victoria and New South Wales."

Gladstone Observer
UPDATE: Major franchise looking for partner for Gladstone store

UPDATE: Major franchise looking for partner for Gladstone...

"We are very interested in anyone looking to take on the role of franchise partner in Gladstone..."

BREAKING: Gladstone lawyer under investigation to sell off property

The building is located at 6 Roseberry St.

THE building of a former Gladstone lawyers' practice will go up for auction

'Huge opportunity': New foodie business venture up for grabs

The Brasserie restaurant, located at the Gladstone Golf Club, has announced it will close its doors permanently on Saturday.

WHEN one door closes, another opens.

WORKER'S LETTER: How bosses explained controversial EBA

NRG power station workers meet to discuss futher action.

Full letter sent to NRG workers.

Local Partners

ANZAC DAY: Air force reveals CQ locations to watch mammoth plane

MASSIVE bulk carrier to drop to 100m moments before reaching Rocky.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Learn the rules of two-up before you lose a motser

Jeremy Thomas left, and Vince Elliott as the Spinner run the two up game.

The gambling game played on one day of the year

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Screen legend Anthony LaPaglia has confirmed his engagement to his much younger girlfriend, Alexandra Henkel

Ronan Keating a dad for fourth time

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating.

Bouncing baby boy for Boyzone star

The Rock opens up about tough childhood

Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock in a hard place

Lion King remake well under way

Seth Rogen.

More Lion King remake cast members revealed

Splendour auctions VIP passes for flood appeal

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Each pass will have a reserve price of $500

The pic that could cost Khloe Kardashian $200k

Khloe Kardashian has admitted she "loves" watching porn, but doesn't think her family are famous purely because of her sister Kim Kardashian West's sex tape.

Khloe Kardashian has been slapped with a $A200,750 lawsuit

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

Director Jonathan Demme, 73, has died of cancer. He is pictured here attending the premiere of "Song One" in New York.

TRIBUTES have poured in for the Oscar-winning director.

RENOVATED HOME - DUAL INCOME OR DUAL FAMILY LIVING:

5 Kauri Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 1 $309,000

This exceptional two storey home with a mix of brick and hardy plank is ideally located with continual breezes and views over the Kin Kora Estate. Having been...

Top Floor Apartment With Great Ocean Views

24/20 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 2 1 1 $142,000

Now is the time to secure unique properties in Gladstone, and this beach-side property is sure to be popular with discerning buyers looking to make the most of the...

LIVE THE DREAM!

22 Dartmouth Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $398,000

This fabulous family home is ready to be loved by its new owners as much as the last. Set in amongst other high quality homes in the area and with tranquil views...

Investors Alert - Dual Income Duplex!

Unit 1-2/14 McDonald Street, Clinton 4680

Duplex 4 2 AUCTION

Solid duplex located within walking distance to Clinton Airport Shops, Takeaway, Gym and Bunnings Centre. Both units are 2 bedroom (one of which are...

DULULU HOTEL - EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

9-13 MAIN STREET, Dululu 4702

Commercial - THREE TITLES - TOTAL LAND AREA OF 3,036M2 (APPROX) - THE ... EXPRESSIONS OF...

- THREE TITLES - TOTAL LAND AREA OF 3,036M2 (APPROX) - THE HOTEL IS BEING SOLD "AS IS" BY EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST CLOSING 2PM FRIDAY 31ST MARCH 2017 ...

$415,900 - BRAND NEW HOUSE

4 Dorado Court, Telina 4680

House 4 2 2 $415,900

House - $276,900 Land - $139,000 Close to shops, schools and local amenities it is a perfect location for your brand new house by the award winning local builder...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $275,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

DUAL LIVING FOR THE LARGE FAMILY + POOL

2 Archer Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 5 3 2 $445,000

Are you looking for a large home to accommodate the growing family or do you wish to run a business from home? If you have answered "YES" then look no further! 2...

WOW - PRICE REDUCED TO SELL NOW!

3 Saxonvale Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $230,000

LOOKING FOR A SOLID HOME AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE, LOOK NO FURTHER Four spacious bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans, Air conditioning and ensuite to main...

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!