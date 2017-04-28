'Exceptional circumstances': New powers controlling Curtis Island $70b plants

LNG FUKUROKUJU is purpose built to carry LNG from the APLNG facility at Curtis Island to Kansai Electric facility in Japan.

BY JULY 1 a Rockhampton-based senator will have the power to stop international exports from the $70 billion liquefied natural gas projects on Curtis Island.

Arguably the boldest move by the government since gas crisis talks began in March, a new measure was announced this week giving the government new powers to impose export restrictions should the domestic market face a shortfall.

Resources Minister Matt Canavan will enforce the restrictions, with advice from the Australian Energy Market Operator and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Since criticising the idea of forcing LNG exporters to shift more gas to the domestic market, Senator Canavan has warmed to the move.

The proud supporter of the coal and manufacturing industries said we needed to act now to protect the "tens of thousands" of jobs that rely on domestic gas.

The new measure will be under the Federal Government customs act, which already regulates the exports of uranium and rough diamonds.

Sen Canavan is hopeful he won't be forced to use his new powers, but said if necessary, he would.

"It's exceptional circumstances that we exercise these licences and I would prefer the market to be working and sorting these issues out," the Nationals senator said.

Shell, owner of QCLNG, Origin, owner of APLNG and Santos, owner of GLNG, have all come under fire over international gas exports since concerns were raised in early March over a domestic gas shortage by 2018.

The three sites are helping catapult Australia to be the largest exporter of LNG, taking lead over Qatar.

Meanwhile, domestic gas prices have more than doubled.

After two meetings with the Prime Minister, and "not enough progress" according to Sen Canavan, it was time for government to crack down.

Under the most scrutiny is Santos, whose GLNG site uses the most third party domestic gas to fill international deals.

"We will allow flexibility to the producers, there's different ways we can enforce these restrictions," Sen Canavan said.

One option includes a "swap" arrangement by buying gas on the spot market to fill export contracts.

The Resources Minister said the State Government should also be held accountable for blocking their own gas reserves.

"I don't think we would be here right now making this announcement if we could develop resources in Victoria and New South Wales."