'Exceptional circumstance': Council to back BMX bid

GLADSTONE Regional Council has unanimously decided to "support and allocate resources" in an effort to attract the BMXQ State Championships to Gladstone next year.

But it wasn't an easy decision as councillors and council officers robustly debated the decision for 75 minutes.

While all councillors and officers agreed that bringing the state titles to Gladstone would provide a huge economic boost, it was the process of supporting the Harbour City BMX Club which spooked the chamber.

The main sticking point came down to time as Harbour City BMX Club have until 5pm Friday to submit a written expression of interest to BMX Queensland.

The matter was brought up as an urgent business matter by Cr Desley O'Grady in what was otherwise a fairly straightforward meeting.

Harbour City BMX Club recently hosted a week-long March Madness event that attracted 350 competitors and was attended by representatives from BMXQ and BMX Australia.

Several high-profile BMX athletes also attended, included reigning Olympic gold medallist Connor Fields, who gave the recently redeveloped track his tick of approval.

The Harbour City BMX track upgrades pictured in October 2018. Mike Richards GLA241018HBMX

Club president Bruce Crow was pleased with the result and even found himself called up from the public gallery to address the chamber.

"I'm happy with the result and I know council has to follow their policies and procedures but when an opportunity comes by for your city you must take it with both hands," he said.

"I think a few of the councillors saw that if we let it go we might not have an opportunity again.

"Sean Dwight, the Olympic coach, said we're a hidden gem and he'll come back to train."

The March Madness event convinced Mr Crow the club could host a large-scale event. He will now work feverishly with the council to submit the club's application by Friday.

"Let's not get overwhelmed by it all - it's an expression of interest (and) not the full application. We need to put the EOI in to say, 'hey, look at us, we're keen'," he said.

"The event is not until September next year so we have a lot of time to get the planning and money done. Let's take it step by step, get the application in and then work from there."

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher wins the Harbour City BMX March Madness celebrity race over turf guru Michael Newton and Cr Desley O'Grady. Matt Taylor GLA300319BMX

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor, who chaired the meeting in the absence of Mayor Matt Burnett, said the decision to "support and allocate resources" was due to exceptional circumstance.

"A number of councillors were concerned about process but community came first with the unanimous decision," Cr Trevor said.

"What we did was to hopefully provide the community with another opportunity to benefit economically, socially and sporting wise in the future."

The 2019 BMXQ State Championships will be held in Sarina.

One of the criteria to host the Australian BMX Championships is to host the state titles.

If all the dominoes fall in place Gladstone could be in line to host the national titles in 2022 or 2023.