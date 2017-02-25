Excitement builds for multi-million dollar Tannum village plan

TOUGH SLOG: Gladstone's much-loved seniors are being forced to re-locate, away from Gladstone.

TANNUM Sands residents were handed an opportunity to voice their opinion on a proposed retirement village in the area at a community meeting on Thursday night.

Gladstone retirees have been leaving the region in droves in recent years, relocating to more retirement-friendly locations such as Bundaberg, Bargara, Cairns and Hervey Bay.

Genbridge, which is a health, retirement and aged care professionals management service ran the meeting.

Director Ross Humphreys said the meeting had an "excellent response" with 150 people there.

"We were quite surprised by the number of people that came to the meeting," Mr Humphreys said.

"There was a real interest in having a retirement village and aged care available in the Gladstone, Tannum and Boyne area.

"The meeting covered the project to date, where we started from and what we're looking at.

"We provided an outline of plans and what the village will be all about."

The lifestyle-focused retirement village would be located on a block of land at Tannum Sands, boasting views of the ocean, river and the Boyne Valley.

It's hoped the village will have all the modern amenities and luxuries including a pool and activities centre.

"We provided some of the options that we're looking at, but in the end we need to understand what the people are looking for," Mr Humphreys said.

"We didn't explore the specifics of what everybody is wanting, but we did explain options like 'apartments for life' that people can age in and have care provided to them if they require it.

"We had some visuals of potential types of apartments and lifestyle opportunities were also discussed.

"The role of the meeting was to ensure we got the feedback from the people and that's what we are seeking at the moment."

Mr Humphreys said the general consensus of the information session was to make sure the village reflected the community's wants.

"All indications are that there's great support for it out there and we'll be actively pursuing it here and surveys are the next part of it," he said.

Surveys will be sent out to the people who attended Thursday night's meeting.

It's hoped the proposal to build a retirement living village at Tannum Sands will curb the belief that Gladstone isn't a retirement city.