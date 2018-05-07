Menu
Fishing Australia host and Pelican Waters resident Rob Paxevanos (left) with a mahi mahi caught off the the Sunshine Coast.
'Exceeded expectations': TV host sold on HookUp

MATT HARRIS
7th May 2018 4:30 AM

CELEBRITY angler Rob Paxevanos says his first Boyne Tannum HookUp experience has exceeded all expectations.

"You paint a picture in your mind of what you might expect. I've always heard awesome things about the HookUp, heard about the amazing crowds that come, heard about the amazing prizes and heard that it's very family orientated,” Paxevanos said.

"So I've heard it ticks all those boxes, but it's quite simply exceeded my expectations on every level.”

The Fishing Australia host will film an episode for his show from today and has no hesitation in spruiking how much he's enjoyed HookUp.

Hailey Paxevanos, who has written a children's fishing book, with dad Rob Paxevanos at Boyne Tannum Hookup 2018. Matt Taylor GLA040518BTHU

"I'm going to say to people who might read this article from further abroad to invite their family and friends to come next time, because not only is it a stunning region with incredible fish coming in, but if you're going to visit this region it might as well be during this event,” he said.

"Clearly there is daylight between this and any other competition - this is easily the best competition in Australia, there's no question.”

Paxevanos was particularly impressed with the new Human Powered Watercraft category as he films many episodes featuring kayak fishing.

"I've been an ambassador for nearly 20 years and I just love that it gets people out on the water at minimal cost. It's great for the environment and allows people to explore regions beyond what they can do on the shore,” he said.

"To see people out there in kayaks is fantastic. I think where the Boyne Tannum HookUp is so good is they keep introducing divisions like that and they also have the jet ski division.

"The thing I see about this event is it keeps improving and that's what people keep telling me that I bump into. Whether it's their second or 15th HookUp, they're saying it's getting better.”

