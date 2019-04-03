Gibbo quickly rises from ashes with Phoenix

ADAM Gibson would have been happy to see out his stellar basketball career with the Brisbane Bullets.

But the dual NBL championship winner and 2012 Olympian is pumped about the prospect of finishing with a flourish with expansion club South East Melbourne Phoenix.

After Brisbane opted not to immediately extend Gibson's deal with the Bullets, the 414-game veteran was thrust into the NBL's free agency market where the Phoenix were happy to offer the 32-year-old a two-season deal.

Gibson joins Boomers star Mitch Creek, two-time NBL champion Tai Wesley and former All NBL First Team member Ben Madgen on the Phoenix roster that will be coached by former Melbourne United assistant Simon Mitchell.

Gibson played every game for the Bullets last season in the march to the semi-finals and was a critical member of the Brisbane squad with his outside shooting, strong defence and priceless leadership.

"I would have liked to stay in Brisbane but to have an opportunity like this come along is fantastic. The plans the Phoenix have in place across the board are really exciting especially when you look at who else is on the roster,'' Gibson said.

"I felt great this year and to not miss a game was something I'm very proud of. I feel like I've got a lot of good basketball left in the tank and Phoenix think that too.

"I've got a big role to play, whatever that role may be, and I can't wait to get started.''

Adam Gibson celebrates a Brisbane win last season.

Gibson won a title with the South Dragons in 2009 and is looking forward to being part of the new Melbourne derby against United in the basketball-mad city.

The guard was a cornerstone of Brisbane's rebuild when the Bullets re-entered the NBL in 2016 and is happy to pass on the lessons learned.

"I've gone through it a few times and that experience can only help. They've asked a few questions around the issues that new clubs face but I've got no doubt that the Phoenix will have the best of the best resources,'' Gibson said.

Mitchell said Gibson embodied what he wanted the Phoenix roster to represent - "hard work, uncompromising toughness and no nonsense".

Adam Gibson (far right) and Shane Heal (white singlet) exchange words during the 2009 NBL season.

"It's great to have a veteran Boomer who has played on basketball's biggest stages to call upon as we establish ourselves,'' Mitchell said.

"We've added another multiple championship winner, a strong culture guy and a player who is still operating at a high level in the NBL."

Meanwhile, the Australian Boomers will play Canada in two World Cup warm-up matches in Perth later this year.

The Boomers will take on Canada at RAC Arena on August 16 and 17 before playing the star-studded USA in Melbourne on August 22 and 24.

Australia and Canada are in the same pool at the World Cup in China.