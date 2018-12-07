Ex-tropical cyclone Owen could bring rain and winds

Gladstone is predicted to have a wet weekend overnight.

Gladstone is predicted to have a wet weekend overnight. Matt Taylor GLA250218WEAT

WHILE Gladstone did not receive any significant rainfall overnight on Wednesday, a wet weekend persists due to ex-tropical cyclone Owen.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the system is expected to move closer to the coast in the next few days, bringing a chance of heavy rain to Central Queensland.

"A surface trough extends from the northern interior into the southern interior,” the update said.

"It is expected to shift further west during the next couple of days as a ridge of high pressure builds further about the southern and central Queensland coasts.”

For Gladstone, strong winds were also present yesterday with a top of 29C at noon. Winds were east south-east with 48km/h wind gusts at the radar site.

Showers will continue today and right into the weekend, with maximum temperatures plummeting to the mid twenties - the lowest being 24C on Sunday.

Winds are predicted to be 30-45km/h in the morning.

The chance of showers will decrease on Monday, coinciding with rising maximum temperatures to the high 20s.