Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dean Carelse was due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Dean Carelse was due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Crime

Ex-teacher, coach on child exploitation charges a no show

Maddie Manwaring
5th May 2021 11:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former teacher and prominent water polo coach charged with distributing and possessing child exploitation material failed to appear at his first court mention.

Dean Carelse, 40, was due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Mr Carelse was charged by officers from the Sunshine Coast Child Protection Unit for allegedly possessing and distributing child exploitation material following a raid on his Mooloolaba home.

Police searched the former Matthew Flinders teacher's house on March 20 and seized a number of items.

Appearing for Mr Carelse, defence lawyer Rachel Tallon told the court Mr Carelse was in regular contact while on bail.

The matter was adjourned to June 2 for a committal mention.

Snapchat account lands child porn offender in court

Coast businesswoman steps down from influential role

Water Polo Queensland issued a statement to club members in March confirming Mr Carelse, a senior official and coach, had been suspended from the organisation following the raid.

Mr Carelse was previously sacked from his position at Matthew Flinders Anglican College after it was revealed he communicated with students over social media.

Matthew Flinders principal Stuart Meade said in March that Mr Carelse's contract was terminated in October last year due to a code of conduct breach.

dean carelse maroochydore magistrates court sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $10M plan to help industry, tourism and economic growth

        Premium Content $10M plan to help industry, tourism and economic growth

        News Michael McCormack announced the $10m for a hydrogen education centre and Auckland Hill beautification.

        Calliope man drove to rodeo after downing 7 drinks

        Premium Content Calliope man drove to rodeo after downing 7 drinks

        Crime A man was busted drink driving at the recent Calliope Rodeo.

        Strong Communities Gladstone share in $2.5m DV funding

        Premium Content Strong Communities Gladstone share in $2.5m DV funding

        News Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said Strong Communities provide a vital service...

        Why nation owes Gladstone ‘a debt of gratitude’

        Premium Content Why nation owes Gladstone ‘a debt of gratitude’

        News Deputy PM: Gladstone helped keep the wheels of the nation’s economy turning during...