A severe weather warning was issued for parts of Central Queensland.
Weather

Ex-TC Trevor dumps rain across CQ

27th Mar 2019 9:13 AM

A SEVERE weather warning has been issued for parts of the Central Highlands as ex-Tropical Cyclone Trevor moves east.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, at 5am ex-TC Trevor was located southeast of Mount Isa, slowly moving to the east-southeast.

 

A severe weather warning was issued for parts of Central Queensland.
A slow-moving surface trough extends to the east from the low through parts of Central Queensland.

Bands of heavy rainfall are expected this evening and through Wednesday across the warning area which stretches from Winton to Emerald.

Widespread six-hourly rainfall totals between 75mm and 125mm are likely to continue developing within the warning area, with locally heavier falls possible with thunderstorms.

In the longer term, the low and associated surface trough will likely move slowly east.

As a result, heavy rainfall will extend to parts of the eastern interior from late today, but particularly during Thursday. The threat of heavy rain is expected to ease during Thursday.

Damaging wind gusts remain possible with thunderstorms, but are not considered likely across this area.

Severe thunderstorm warnings will be issued if the risk of damaging wind gusts increases.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

