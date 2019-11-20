Menu
BATON STASHED: A former security guard has pleaded guilty to possessing a restricted weapon after police searched his house. Picture: Kevin Farmer
News

Ex-security guard kept weapon under coffee table

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
20th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
A FORMER security guard, who had stashed an extendible batton under his coffee table, didn't know it was illegal to keep the tool he previously used for work.

Ali Hodan, 46, told police he didn't know it was illegal for him to keep the batton.

Police found the Class M weapon during a search of Hodan's Gatton home at 4am on October 23.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris O'Neill told the court, when questioned, Hodan told police he had been employed as a security guard.

"(He said) he had been issued the baton... but his license had expired on July 14, 2019," Sgt O'Neill said.

"He said he no longer worked for that company as a security guard."

With no criminal history, Hodan appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to a single weapon possession charge.

Magistrate Graham Lee served Hodan a six-month, $300 good behaviour bond.

The conviction was not recorded.

