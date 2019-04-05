Ex-Saint to face old team and a decorated Bull's final game

TIMES ARE A CHANGING: Sam Pierpiont snapped a goal with this kick and had a strong game. That was last season. Pierpoint will this time play against BITS tomorrow.

Sam Pierpiont snapped a goal with this kick and had a strong game. That was last season. Pierpoint will this time play against BITS tomorrow.

AUSSIE RULES: Gladstone Suns and BITS Saints face important home games against Glenmore Bulls and Rockhampton Panthers at 3.30pm and 3.35pm respectively tomorrow.

BITS were kept scoreless against reigning premiers Yeppoon Swans last week while the Suns showed signs against Rockhampton Brothers.

Former Saint Sam Pierpoint will face his old side and AFL Capricornia development officer Brad Matheson said the BITS and Panthers game will be interesting.

"BITS are a class act and will be stronger at home looking to redeem their round one performance," Matheson said.

"But Mick Kreun seems to have built a real belief in his playing group and they will give themselves every chance to take the four points on what is always a tough road trip."

Gladstone Suns can take confidence out of last week, but face a Bulls side which will farewell a favourite son who will relocate to Townsville for work.

Nicholas Payne.

Nick Payne came to the club in 1997 and played 192 games, won two senior best and fairest and players player awards.

Payne was also a representative player and captained the team in the past four seasons.

"It is definitely a sombre moment," he said.

"This is a club I have grown up with and it holds a personal connection to me.

"Also being the last Payne left at the club is sad and I just hope that we have left a good legacy that people will remember on and off the field because it is something that we are proud of as a family."

Payne played alongside brothers Toby, Darcy and Tyson and they have collected a total of 13 best-and-fairest awards over a 21-year period.

The Payne brothers - Nick, Tyson and Darcy.

Rocky Brothers were impressive in their opening match for the year and despite inaccurate kicking finished off the Suns by 15 goals.

Brothers can ill-afford to be wasteful against Yeppoon Swans tomorrow afternoon at Kele Park.

Game time is at 2.15pm.