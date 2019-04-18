Ex-Saint not part of Brisbane Lions' plans

THE JOYS OF FOOTY: Megan Hunt plays the game with a smile on her face and takes nothing for granted.

THE JOYS OF FOOTY: Megan Hunt plays the game with a smile on her face and takes nothing for granted. Contributed GLA010319HUNT

AFLW: Former BITS Saints player Megan Hunt has been de-listed by Brisbane Lions AFLW team.

Hunt was pick 63 in the 2016 AFLW draft, played in losing grand finals against Adelaide Crows in 2017 and Western Bulldogs in 2018.

She played 14 games and kicked a goal for the Lions and had a stand-out 2017 season.

CROW CRUSHER: Megan Hunt applies a fierce tackle on Adelaide Crows' star Ebony Marinoff. Ex-BITS Saints player Hunt played her part in the midfield in the Lions' superb 4.7 (31) to the Crows' 3.1 (19) win in round one of thye AFLW competition. Brisbane held Adelaide scoreless after half-time in a game where key forward Sabrina Frederick-Traub monstered the Crows' defence with 10 marks. Hunt dished out an important handball under pressure early in the match which set up a goal. Brisbane take on Western Bulldogs this Sunday at South Pine Sports Complex in Brisbane from 3.25pm and will be televised live on FOX. Sarah Reed GLA040218HUNT

Hunt played arguably her best game in the first-ever AFLW decider against the Crows where she collected 13 disposals which included 12 kicks, one handball and eight marks.

It was the most marks taken by any player in the AFLW that year where she also finished fifth in the club best and fairest.

OPTIONS: Megan Hunt played in Saturday's 16-point win against GWS Giants. Jonathon Searle GLA221217MEGANHU

The utility was in-and-out of the Lions' team in the past two seasons, but made her way into the team against the Bulldogs, a game where she kicked her first and only goal in this level.

"I'm pretty happy with how I went and I was pretty nervous to be honest because there was a bit of pressure to perform well and keep my spot in the team," Hunt said after the game.