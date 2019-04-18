Ex-Saint not part of Brisbane Lions' plans
AFLW: Former BITS Saints player Megan Hunt has been de-listed by Brisbane Lions AFLW team.
Hunt was pick 63 in the 2016 AFLW draft, played in losing grand finals against Adelaide Crows in 2017 and Western Bulldogs in 2018.
She played 14 games and kicked a goal for the Lions and had a stand-out 2017 season.
Hunt played arguably her best game in the first-ever AFLW decider against the Crows where she collected 13 disposals which included 12 kicks, one handball and eight marks.
It was the most marks taken by any player in the AFLW that year where she also finished fifth in the club best and fairest.
The utility was in-and-out of the Lions' team in the past two seasons, but made her way into the team against the Bulldogs, a game where she kicked her first and only goal in this level.
"I'm pretty happy with how I went and I was pretty nervous to be honest because there was a bit of pressure to perform well and keep my spot in the team," Hunt said after the game.