'I've always been out of the box': Kevin 'Mad Dog' Mudford is walking throughout the South Burnett with his crucifix.
'I've always been out of the box': Kevin 'Mad Dog' Mudford is walking throughout the South Burnett with his crucifix.
Offbeat

Ex-prisoner walks South Burnett with unique companion

Matt Collins
by
23rd Jul 2019 4:00 PM
HE CERTAINLY doesn't look like someone you go up and talk to about living a better life, but Kevin 'Mad Dog' Mudford has spent a lifetime helping others.

Mr Mudford, 63, has been walking through parts of Australia and New Zealand for nearly 40 years.

The reformed prisoner, alcoholic and drug addict has an unusual travelling partner.

He walks with a solid timber crucifix.

 

LONG WALK: Kevin 'Mad Dog' Mudford has been walking with his crucifix throughout Australia and New Zealand for nearly 40 years.
LONG WALK: Kevin 'Mad Dog' Mudford has been walking with his crucifix throughout Australia and New Zealand for nearly 40 years.

"I do it to talk to people and remind them of the message of the cross and of Jesus," Mr Mudford said.

After a treacherous childhood, Mr Mudford found himself behind bars and his life was not looking very bright.

"I was in prison for stupid stuff," he said.

That was until 1981, when Mr Mudford claims he 'found God'.

"Now I'm doing something with my life," he said.

"I speak about how to change and how I got free from drugs and alcohol."

With tattoos covering the majority of his body, including his face, 'Mad Dog' may not look like your typical evangelist.

But rest assured, his unorthodox appearance is all just part of the former bikie's personality.

"I've always been out of the box," he said.

"Some people play golf, I carry a cross."

 

BEHIND EVERY GREAT MAN: Mad Dog Mudford with his support crew, his wife, D'Anne.
BEHIND EVERY GREAT MAN: Mad Dog Mudford with his support crew, his wife, D'Anne.

He is currently in the South Burnett, walking with his cross, his boom box and the support of his wife, wife D'Anne.

"It's my rehab," Mr Mudford said.

"I listen to gospel music and I get my exercise."

