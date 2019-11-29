Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A former Northern Rivers priest has been charged with a historic buggery charge.
A former Northern Rivers priest has been charged with a historic buggery charge.
News

Ex-priest accused of sex abuse to be tested for dementia

Aisling Brennan
, aisling.brennan@northernstar.com.au
28th Nov 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 29th Nov 2019 5:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER priest who has been accused of buggery will be assessed for his dementia before proceedings can continue.

Allan Kitchingman has been charged with committing a historic act of buggery against the alleged victim between January 1, 1978 and September 12, 1978 at Lennox Head, according to court documents.

The Department of Public Prosecutors prosecutor informed Ballina Local Court on Thursday Mr Kitchingman was due to have his medical assessment to show the impacts of his dementia on December 17.

The DPP prosecutor also indicated there might be an additional charge against Mr Kitchingman added.

"The director will certify the charge and then fitness can then be relevant to the case conference," the DPP prosecutor said.

The matter was adjourned to January 29, when Mr Kitchingman will be required to attend Ballina Local Court for charge certification.

buggery northern rivers court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 9 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 9 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court...

        Two in hospital after vehicle rollover on major hwy

        premium_icon Two in hospital after vehicle rollover on major hwy

        News TWO MEN suspected of drink-driving were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle...

        Queensland’s summer outlook is here and its not looking good

        premium_icon Queensland’s summer outlook is here and its not looking good

        News Bureau manager of long-range forecasting Dr Andrew Watkins said Queensland’s summer...

        Attenborough, ScUber attracts UK tourists to Heron

        premium_icon Attenborough, ScUber attracts UK tourists to Heron

        News WATCHING David Attenborough explore the reef off Heron Island was all the...