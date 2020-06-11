Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
News

Ex-priest accused of buggery goes to trial to test ‘fitness’

11th Jun 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER priest who has been accused of buggery will have his "fitness" questioned in the Lismore District Court.

Allan Kitchingman is charged with committing a historic act of buggery against the alleged victim between January 1, 1978 and September 12, 1978 at Lennox Head, according to court documents.

The Director of Public Prosecutions prosecutor informed Lismore Local Court on Wednesday Kitchingman, a former Anglian priest, had recently undergone medical tests to determine his level of "fitness".

"A brief medical report was forwarded to court (on Tuesday) relating to fitness," she said.

The court previously heard Kitchingman has ongoing health issues, including his dementia and injuries he sustained during a significant fall in December.

The DPP prosecutor requested the matter be committed to trial in the Lismore District Court to deal with the fitness issue.

"He's not able to attend court," she said.

Magistrate Jeff Linden referred Kitchingman to the Lismore District Court on July 13 for arraignment.

buggery charge lismore district court lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Secrets to success: Couple celebrates 30 years in business

        premium_icon Secrets to success: Couple celebrates 30 years in business

        News Carlo and Donna Barletta have been in the electronics business for 30 years, 24 in Gladstone.

        For the culture: Gladstone board shop all about community

        premium_icon For the culture: Gladstone board shop all about community

        News The owner of Gladstone’s only boardshop said his business is built on community and...

        CQU cracks top 2% of universities worldwide in rankings

        premium_icon CQU cracks top 2% of universities worldwide in rankings

        News QS World University Rankings elevate CQU into top 600 unis worldwide

        Four motorcycle crashes in 48 hours prompts warning

        premium_icon Four motorcycle crashes in 48 hours prompts warning

        News After eight deaths on Queensland roads in 48 hours, RACQ asks motorists to slow...