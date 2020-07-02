Ex-pornstar begs for videos to be removed

She’s one of Pornhub’s most-searched, but millions of Mia Khalifa’s fans have stepped in to help remove her 11 videos.

The former porn star has tried and failed to have her videos removed from Pornhub and BangBros, describing her three-month stint in 2014 as a decision that will "haunt her for the rest of her life".

But now her fans have stepped in, creating a Change.org petition that has already seen nearly 2 million signatures demanding the adult sites remove the content.

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa has tried and failed to have her videos removed from porn sites, and now her fans have stepped in. Picture: Instagram/MiaKhalifa

Mia, who has an Instagram following of 21 million, has had her fans step in creating a petition to help remove the content. Picture: Instagram/MiaKhalifa

"Mia and her team have provided countless financial offers to the current owners of her domain name and pornographic videos to no avail," the Justice for Mia petition read.

"Big corporations are not giving Mia Khalifa a fair chance to demand her content in court due to financial advantage.

"We are demanding her domain names be returned, her videos be removed and fairly discussed in court without putting Mia Khalifa into deep financial ruin. Mia has stated her regret for her decisions in the porn industry multiple times."

It comes after the 27-year-old begged girls to not go into the industry, slamming it as "toxic".

"That hourly dissociative attack from remembering hundreds of millions of people's only impression of you is solely based on the lowest, most toxic, most uncharacteristic three months of your life when you were 21," Khalifa said on TikTok last week.

Mia said she regrets her three-month stint in the adult industry in 2014. Picture: Instagram/MiaKhalifa

She described it as ‘toxic’ and begged other girls not to go into the industry. Picture: Instagram/MiaKhalifa

Despite being hugely popular in the industry, Mia says she only made $17,000 for her videos from porn website BangBros, and hasn't received any money from them since.

"I just want BangBros to stop actively putting me in harm's way by promoting my 6-year-old videos like they're new, making millions of ppl think I'm still active," she wrote on Twitter.

"The death threats are emotionally crippling, I haven't felt safe even going to the grocery store alone in years."

One of the videos that caused a particular stir was when the now popular Lebanese-American Instagram star, who was raised a Catholic, wore an Islamic headscarf, which caused her to receive death threats from Islamic State.

Since receiving death threats for one of her videos where she was ‘forced’ to wear a hijab, she has Mia has been seeking therapy. Picture: Instagram/MiaKhalifa

She had only been in the porn industry a few months when a director told her she would be required to wear the cultural head piece while "performing".

"I said to him 'you're going to get me f***ing killed'," she told BBC Radio's 5 Live in 2018.

To this day, Khalifa continues to seek therapy for trauma, emotional distress and the consequences of bullying, according to the petition organisers.

She has thanked the nearly 2 million people who have signed the petition to remove the videos. Picture: Instagram/MiaKhalifa

She also announced she will star in season two of Ramy, on Stan, alongside Egyptian actor Amr Waked and Ramy Youssef (pictured). Picture: Instagram/MiaKhalifa

"Those 11 videos will haunt me until I die, and I don't want another girl to go through that - because no one should," Khalifa recently told her millions of social media followers.

She took to her Instagram on Wednesday to thank her fans for their ongoing support and seeing her for who she really is.

Khalifa also made an announcement that she will star alongside Egyptian actor Amr Waked in season two of Ramy, on Stan.

"I want to thank @ramy for this surreal opportunity, and for being so kind, and so understanding, and for giving me a voice on his show," she wrote on Instagram.

Originally published as Ex-pornstar begs for videos to be removed