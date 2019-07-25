Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Palm Island D/E
Palm Island D/E
News

Former Palm Island council worker charged with fraud

by MADURA MCCORMACK
25th Jul 2019 3:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER accountant for Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council has been charged with fraud by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

According to the CCC, the 47-year-old man from Douglas was charged with two counts of fraud as part of an ongoing corruption investigation into the council.

He is expected to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court on August 15.

The charges against the former accountant comes after the council's chief financial officer, John Mugambi Mwamba, was charged with 24 counts of fraud in relation to the CCC investigation.

ccc council crime palm island

Top Stories

    Drunk martial arts instructor's bizarre chat with police

    premium_icon Drunk martial arts instructor's bizarre chat with police

    News A MARTIAL arts instructor was told he "should have just cooperated with police" instead of ending up in court after a bizarre encounter with police.

    Teen to pay $800 compo after Dicey's courtesy bus smash

    premium_icon Teen to pay $800 compo after Dicey's courtesy bus smash

    News He did not have any ID and consequently was not allowed entry.

    WHALE HELLO THERE: Dolphins, whale spotted off 1770

    premium_icon WHALE HELLO THERE: Dolphins, whale spotted off 1770

    Offbeat Watch as dolphins and whales put on a show for the Discovery Coast

    Gladstone Airport passenger numbers drop by thousands

    premium_icon Gladstone Airport passenger numbers drop by thousands

    Business New report reveals the extent of declining passengers and flights.