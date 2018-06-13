Ex-Navy riders cruise down for memory trip

IT WAS a sentimental ride down memory lane for ex-Navy service personnel when they cruised in to visit HMAS Gladstone last weekend.

For the last three years, Brett Ingram has organised the Navy Riders group to visit the Fremantle class patrol boat, the same class of boat they called home when they served in the Navy.

"We ride up from Brisbane on our motorbikes every year to visit HMAS Gladstone because we served on the same class as it," he said.

"When it was in the Navy during 1986 I did some work on HMAS Gladstone when it was in Cairns and I was in the workshop."

Brett said he was impressed with how the patrol boat had been saved and preserved and the only other class left on display was HMAS Townsville.

"Every time I visit, memories keep flooding back and it's great to see how the maritime museum has taken good care of it," he said.

"We tell them (maritime museum) about our experiences when we served and something new and different to learn about the boat."

Brett spoke with great fondness of how watching an old ABC television series called Patrol Boat inspired him to join the Navy.

"I watched Patrol Boat when I was a young bloke and for the second series the boat used was a Fremantle class patrol boat and that's HMAS Gladstone's class," he said.