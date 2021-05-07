Former NRL player Tony Williams is paying the price for supporting convicted criminal Jarryd Hayne online, after his team tore up his playing contract.

Williams and former NRL star Krisnan Inu triggered dismay after taking to social media to support Hayne following his sentencing on Thursday.

"Fn dogs," Williams wrote on his Instagram story.

"To all Haynsy's family and friends stay strong for him and let God do he's (sic) thing I love you all … God always prevails.

"Before I let this be just want to congratulate the victim and the so called justice system you've sent an innocent brotherly to jail away from he's (sic) kids you bunch of flops … that's all respectively."

The outburst has backfired miserably for Williams with his contract terminated immediately at New York Freedom, the soon to be established rugby league franchise in the US.

Williams was set to join Freedom in June, but the club released a statement on Friday to declare he'd been sacked.

Tony Williams' Instagram post proclaiming Jarryd Hayne's innocence.

"In light of comments made by Tony Williams regarding the sentencing of Jarryd Hayne, New York Freedom can confirm that the contract between Tony and the club has been terminated,'' the statement read.

"New York Freedom condemns Tony's comments.

"And his opinions are not the opinions of New York Freedom or any party involved with the club.

"Tony spoke for himself via his own social media channel of which the club has no control.

"New York Freedom understands the hurt caused by these comments and takes this issue very seriously.

"As a club we are dedicated to growing the great sport of rugby league and are committed to it always being an inclusive, safe and family-oriented environment. ''

Originally published as Ex-Manly star sacked for Hayne comments