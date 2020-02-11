Ex-Sydney Swan hits out over AFLW criticism

THE 2020 AFLW competition kicked off on the weekend with footy fans eager to watch the action unfold after a long off-season.

Seven games greeted fans, delivering tight tussles and games decided by the barest of margins.

Unfortunately the shine was taken off the AFLW once again by social media trolls.

From the style of play, to the ground size and the low scoring nature of the games, nothing was off limits for apparent diehard footy fans and their keyboards.

The hateful, sexist comments came in thick and fast on social media with the official AFL accounts doing their bit to condemn the comments made.

In the wake of the backlash, former Sydney Swans player Brandon Jack has delivered his say on the three main arguments against the AFLW.

The biggest target for trolls over the weekend was the GWS Giants and Gold Coast Suns contest, which ended with the Giants securing a 1.3 (9) to 1.2 (8) victory.

Jack took aim at fans for looking only at the final result and not actually watching the enthralling contest, which took place on a rain-soaked day in NSW.

9-8? Love it. Brilliant contest by two teams having a genuine crack. Was on the edge of my seat the whole time. That’s what sport is all about. If you don’t love that you don’t love sport. #AFLW4 — Brandon Jack (@brandonjack33) February 8, 2020

Another prominent talking point from riled-up fans is the skill level across the board in the AFLW, with many believing they could do better.

Jack didn't have time for those making that argument as he well and truly laid the boots in.

"Anyway, 'Mr. I could've kicked that', I'm guessing you play a bit of local footy? Well if I ever want to see a cheap, lazy brand of footy getting played then I'll come down and watch one of your games," Jack wrote for Pedestrian.

"I'd probably see 44 blokes shaking their heads and waving their arms when they don't get a cheap handball receive in their bid to fulfil some fleeting childhood dream.

"Now there's nothing wrong with that, I've won two flags in two years doing it, but just don't take it out on the women."

The Giants, Suns game was a gripping contest.

Trolls hit out at every facet of the game over the course of the opening round, but as Jack wrote, the league has really only just kicked off and it's going to take time to grow.

"This is the 4th season of the AFLW. The seed has literally just been planted. Comparing it to the big tall oak tree of the AFL, is so unfair," Jack said.

"I am kind of sick of people who act like their criticism of the AFLW isn't rooted in some form of sexism."

The second round of the AFLW kicks off on Friday night when the Western Bulldogs and Melbourne go head-to-head.