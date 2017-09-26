Ex Dancing with the Stars judge to teach in Gladstone

OH MY JOSH: Former Dancing with the Stars judge Josh Horner will share his moves with students at Miss Tamara's School of Dance and Fitness in Gladstone.

OH MY JOSH: Former Dancing with the Stars judge Josh Horner will share his moves with students at Miss Tamara's School of Dance and Fitness in Gladstone. Contributed

FORMER Dancing with the Stars judge Josh Horner will teach his special master class to students at Miss Tamara's School of Dance and Fitness in a special event on Friday.

The two workshops are part of Josh's tour around Australia, which will combine jazz, musical theatre, a little bit of ballet, hip hop and tap.

Principal of Miss Tamara's School of Dance and Fitness, Tamara Drake said Josh's "relaxed goofy" dance style is what the school is all about.

"We've been working on inviting guests for a very long time but he is definitely the biggest celebrity we've ever had," she said.

The master class was developed by Josh after teaching at Disneyland Performing Arts for eight years.

The workshops aim to help young dancers become better performers while having a hilarious party at the same time.

"We develop a routine within the workshops so I ask the kids to use their creative brain and we play games that help to choreograph movement," Josh said.

"It's not a workshop where I just teach the kids, it's actually a collaboration where I help them become their own choreographer and tell a story when they dance."

Josh said he looks forward to teaching at Miss Tamara's as a way of coming back home to Australia after a long absence.

The stage and TV star is originally from the small country town of Wyong, on the NSW Central Coast.

"One of my favourite things is to reach out to more rural areas," he said.

"My parents would do so much for me that we were travelling an hour just to get some good training.

"That's why I've created these boutique master classes that happen in their studios, so the parents and kids don't have to travel anywhere."

"Rural kids have a spark in their eyes, a respect for learning and dance with passion."

Miss Tamara said the workshops would be so much hilarious fun.

" He's just so out there. I cant' wait to see the students enjoy a fun workshop," she said.

"I like his teaching style because he makes everyone in the room feel comfortable."

Miss Tamara said Josh's visit was also a good opportunity to showcase Gladstone talent to an international celebrity.