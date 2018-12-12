EX-CYCLONE OWEN: up to 100mm of rain predicted for Gladstone
GLADSTONE could be in for a very wet weekend as ex-tropical cyclone Owen lingers off the Gulf of Carpentaria.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Owen could reform into a cyclone and "may reach category 3 intensity if conditions remain favourable".
It was predicted to reform in to a cyclone yesterday afternoon.
"A coastal crossing along the south-east Gulf of Carpentaria coast during Friday is most likely," the advisory said.
Forecast maps show the system is predicted to move south-east towards the east coast of Queensland, where it could reach Mackay as a tropical low on Saturday.
As a result, the forecast for Friday is for a high chance of showers, predicted to be 20-50mm.
On Saturday, the Bureau predicts possible rainfall to be 50-100mm, if the system moves towards Mackay as predicted.
However, Owen's actual path could change at any time.
"There is always some uncertainty associated with tropical cyclone forecasting," the advisory said.