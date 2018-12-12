Menu
An image from the Himawari-8 satellite captured at 1pm on December 11, 2018.
EX-CYCLONE OWEN: up to 100mm of rain predicted for Gladstone

Mark Zita
12th Dec 2018 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:43 AM
GLADSTONE could be in for a very wet weekend as ex-tropical cyclone Owen lingers off the Gulf of Carpentaria.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Owen could reform into a cyclone and "may reach category 3 intensity if conditions remain favourable".

It was predicted to reform in to a cyclone yesterday afternoon.

"A coastal crossing along the south-east Gulf of Carpentaria coast during Friday is most likely," the advisory said.

Forecast maps show the system is predicted to move south-east towards the east coast of Queensland, where it could reach Mackay as a tropical low on Saturday.

As a result, the forecast for Friday is for a high chance of showers, predicted to be 20-50mm.

On Saturday, the Bureau predicts possible rainfall to be 50-100mm, if the system moves towards Mackay as predicted.

However, Owen's actual path could change at any time.

"There is always some uncertainty associated with tropical cyclone forecasting," the advisory said.

