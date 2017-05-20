Ex-Curtis Island camp dongas selling

Some of the stuff being auctioned by Lloyds.

FANCY a VIP donga?

Well now you can buy one at auction.

About 100 portable four-person "VIP” accommodation units with ensuite, furnishings and air-conditioning are being sold by Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers.

At cost price, they are valued at $250,000.

There are also laundry units, portable site officers, building materials and more for sale during the online auction from 10am on May 31.

Project auctioneer Mark David said the items had come from a camp that was part of the Curtis Island LNG projects.

"ATCO were one of the suppliers of the camp and this is the second auction we've done for them,” he said.

Mr David said during the first auction he had buyers from throughout the eastern seaboard snapping up the units.

"It never ceases to amaze me where the buyers come from,” he said.

Some of the stuff being auctioned by Lloyds. Chris Lees

Mr David said some of the buildings had sold to pubs in places like the Northern Territory, so they could extra accommodation.

He said there was a lot of interest in the auctions as there was history in the items and people knew they were good quality.

The items can be inspected from 8am-4pm on May 29 and 30 at Carrara Rd.

Turn off the Bruce Hwy, next to the Calliope River Historical Village, to go and take a look.