Member for Ninderry Dan Purdie.
Member for Ninderry Dan Purdie. Patrick Woods
Politics

Ex-cop blasts State Budget

Scott Sawyer
by
15th Jun 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 7:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHADOW Assistant Treasurer and Ninderry MP Dan Purdie has described the State Government's second budget as like being "caught with your pants down, long after the tide has gone out".

He slammed the state's $90 billion debt and questioned what the Coast was getting in exchange for the growing tax bill.

"The budget has failed to deliver any reprieve from cost of living expenses, car registration is increasing and there is still no real plan to reduce hospital wait times and improve access to health services," he said.

The former child protection detective said road infrastructure continued to be under-funded, while more dollars were being pushed into Cross River Rail.

He said local residents were sick of squabbling over whose responsibility it was to fund North Coast Rail Line duplication and major road infrastructure.

Mr Purdie welcomed funding to build Coolum's new police station, as well as a commitment to a new undercover area and upgraded facilities at Eumundi State School.

"For more than 13 years our local police have been working out of a donga, which in this day and age is simply unacceptable," Mr Purdie said.

