Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former West Coast Eagles player Daniel Kerr will face court charged with aggravated stalking and breaching a violence restraining order.
Former West Coast Eagles player Daniel Kerr will face court charged with aggravated stalking and breaching a violence restraining order.
Crime

Ex-AFL star charged with stalking

by Angie Raphael
20th Aug 2020 1:50 PM

AFL premiership player Daniel Kerr has been charged with aggravated stalking and breaching a violence restraining order (VRO).

Kerr, 39, will face Fremantle Magistrates Court later on Thursday.

The midfielder played 220 games for West Coast and was runner-up in the Brownlow Medal twice. He was part of the Eagle premiership winning team in 2006.

He retired in 2013.

Kerr attracted police attention in February this year when he was found unresponsive and intoxicated on Kalgoorlie's main street.

He laughed off that incident as a bit of a joke.

Daniel Kerr won a flag with the Eagles.
Daniel Kerr won a flag with the Eagles.

 

Originally published as Ex-AFL star charged with stalking

afl daniel kerr stalking

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Agnes property market records highest sales since 2003

        Premium Content Agnes property market records highest sales since 2003

        News THE Agnes Water property market is running hot with the largest volume of sales recorded since 2003, according to a real estate agent.

        Two cars on fire at West Gladstone unit complex

        Premium Content Two cars on fire at West Gladstone unit complex

        News POLICE are investigating a suspicious car fire at a West Gladstone unit complex...

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed on yesterday, August 19.