Ewan McGregor’s daughter explains cuts

Ewan McGregor's eldest daughter has revealed that she was bitten by a dog on the face just 30 minutes before her latest red carpet appearance.

Clara McGregor, 25, took a trip to the hospital half an hour before the premiere of The Birthday Cake, a film she co-produced which also stars her father.

Clara McGregor shared this photo on Instagram.

She took to social media to explain the nasty cuts on her face.

She posted several photos from the event, with the caption saying: "When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 minutes before the red carpet."

Clara also posted pictures on her story of her outfit with the caption: "Make-up courtesy of dog teeth."

Clara still looked to have a great time at the premiere despite the nasty cuts on her face.

The Birthday Cake stars Ewan McGregor, Penn Badgley and Val Kilmer.

According to IMDb, the film is about: "On the 10th anniversary of his father's death, Giovanni reluctantly accepts the task of bringing a cake to the home of his uncle, a mob boss, for a celebration. Just two hours into the night, Gio's life is forever changed."

