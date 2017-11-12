Gladstone teenager accepted into esteemed dance academy

YOUNG Gladstone dancer Abbey Murray has been accepted into the esteemed Lee Academy near Sydney for next year.

The seventeen-year-old is keen to stretch her talents by studying a range of dance styles and majoring in commercial dance with a two-year full-time diploma.

"With commercial, you have to be very versatile, so lot's of dance styles," Miss Murray said.

TALENTED: Evolve Dance Studio student Abbey Murray will be stretching her talents at Lee Academy in Sydney next year. Caroline Tung

"I've only known (dance) as a hobby at the school."

In her big five-day schedule at the academy, Miss Murray will continue to practise ballet, contemporary, jazz and some acrobatics, as well as theory lessons and body conditioning classes.

She dreams of one day becoming a back-up dancer for musicians and showing off her moves on the international stage.

"I looked at a few (places) but the academy had a good worldwide agency where you can get jobs after you finish your diploma, and that really stood out to me," she said.

Lee Academy has produced a constant stream of working professionals within the entertainment industry, in shows such as the famous Moulin Rouge in Paris and Cirque Du Soleil in Las Vegas.

Academy students are trained in a solid foundation from staff who are among the most experienced, qualified coaches in Australia.

Although she has no plans yet after graduating, Miss Murray plans to take whatever job is available.

Evolve Dance Studio principal Kyra-Lee Bonnici has taught Miss Murray since she was five.

"You could always see dance was her first priority, and that's all she's really done with her life since she was 15," Ms Bonnici said.

TALENTED: Evolve Dance Studio student Abbey Murray (left) with teacher Kyra-Lee Bonnici. Caroline Tung

"She also worked very, very hard to make sure she was doing everything correctly and to her best potential.

"She's very naturally talented, she's got a lot of great technical aspects, but she's also been a very hard worker too to make sure she's developed herself along the way."

Miss Murray submitted a video filmed at Evolve Dance Studio for her audition.