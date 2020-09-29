‘Evil monster’ bashes family’s pet while they sleep

Jennifer Althaus has described the horrific moment she discovered her pet greyhound was severely injured by an alleged intruder at her Elanora home.

THE owner of a greyhound that was viciously bashed by an alleged intruder has described the offender as an evil monster.

Jennifer Althaus woke last Saturday morning to find her daughter's seven-year-old service dog Minnie lying on her bed "near lifeless and surrounded by blood".

The Elanora local assessed Minnie and thought she might have cut her foot but it wasn't until her husband petted her head they realised she was seriously injured.

Ms Althaus said her husband described Minnie's head as "feeling like jelly" and rushed the sighthound to their local vet.

Minnie the greyhound was allegedly bashed by a home intruder. She was left with horrific injuries, including a hole in her skull. Picture: Jerad Williams

She said the treating vet initially thought Minnie had been shot because she had a hole in between her eyes, however, x-rays ruled out that theory.

"The local vet suggested we take Minnie to the emergency vet at Carrara because they would be better equipped to help her," Ms Althaus said.

"They said the (alleged) intruder would have hit her a few times with brutal force to cause her injuries.

"Police suggested they may have stabbed her with a screwdriver, but the vet said if they did it would have been lodged in her head."

Minnie survived, but was left with horrific injuries. Picture: Jerad Williams



Pet Doctors Palm Beach veterinarian Dr Dylan Mallett said Minnie suffered open compound fracture of the frontal sinus and explained that's why Minnie had a hole in her head.

Dr Mallett said she was not out of danger yet because the "suspicious trauma" would take a long time to recover from.

"She's a great tempered dog, she's a very nice little dog that wouldn't hurt a fly," Dr Mallett said.

"That's why I was quite taken aback at the extent of her injury.

"We're managing her pain but she's not out of the woods yet."

Minnie was adopted by Ms Althaus about six years ago as an assistance dog for her 13-year-old daughter Celeste Douglas who has autism spectrum disorder and an intellectual delay.

She said Minnie was trained by Sunshine Coast-based organisation Smart Pups and helped Celeste keep her anxiety at bay.

Minnie is a trained assistance dog for 13-year-old Celeste Douglas, who has autism. Picture: Jerad Williams

The "placid" hound is back in the family home recovering from the attack but Ms Althaus said it would take months for Minnie to heal.

"Celeste knows her friend is sick … she keeps going and sitting with Minnie and reading her books and showing her the iPad."

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty confirmed the organisation had received a complaint and were investigating the incident.

Family friend Cathy Domoney has organised a fundraiser to help pay for Minnie's accumulating veterinary bills.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/help-to-heal-minnie.

jodie.callcott@news.com.au

Originally published as 'Evil monster' bashes Coast family's pet while they slept