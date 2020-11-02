Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hypodermic syringe in front of magnified influenza (flu) virus. Generic Medical
Hypodermic syringe in front of magnified influenza (flu) virus. Generic Medical
Health

Evidence of transmission in Rocky tuberculosis case

kaitlyn smith
2nd Nov 2020 2:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THERE could likely be more cases of tuberculosis across Central Queensland following the recent diagnosis of a Rockhampton student in October.

The revelation was today confirmed by Central Queensland health officials in response to recent inquiries by The Morning Bulletin.

However, it is important to note no confirmed secondary cases are yet to be recorded.

Hundreds of residents and students were instructed to undergo testing following the shock diagnosis of a North Rockhampton State High School student.

A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokesman said this morning there was evidence of transmission to a small number of individuals.

RELATED: Hundreds to be tested in Rocky student TB case

RELATED: Rocky teen diagnosed with tuberculosis had travelled

 

Dr Gulam Khandaker confirmed the students diagnosis this past October.
Dr Gulam Khandaker confirmed the students diagnosis this past October.

"But we do not expect the secondary cases identified thus far to be infectious as they have not had symptoms at any time," they said.

"We have identified 135 contacts that would be considered close enough to warrant concern about possible transmission from the primary case."

The statement further read that any person who had been asked to present for testing was considered to be at significant risk of being infected.

"It is important to find every case to ensure we treat those individuals to prevent progression of the infection and reduce the long-term impact on their wellbeing."

One hundred individuals are also confirmed to have had their first round of tests.

"We are contacting the remainder of the cohort to remind them to present for testing," said the spokesman.

central queensland health and hospital service cqhhs north rockhampton state high school tuberculosis
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfire breaks out near Miriam Vale

        Premium Content Bushfire breaks out near Miriam Vale

        Breaking Firefighters are working to contain the blaze at Gindoran, south of Miriam Vale.

        VOTE NOW: Where is Gladdy’s best pub meal?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Where is Gladdy’s best pub meal?

        Food & Entertainment We’re looking for the best pub meal in Gladstone. Cast your vote here.

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed on the weekend, October 31 to November 1.

        Man in hospital after CQ motorbike crash

        Premium Content Man in hospital after CQ motorbike crash

        News A MAN in his 40s was taken to hospital after a motorbike crash near Agnes Water...