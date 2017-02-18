Drug driver claims he smoked up days before

A MAGISTRATE refuted a Gladstone man's claim he smoked marijuana two days before being caught drug driving.

Christopher Fry was stopped by police at West Gladstone on August 1 last year and was found to have marijuana in his saliva.

He told police he had last smoked on the weekend, two days prior.

But Magistrate Melanie Ho didn't believe him.

"Scientific evidence proves that when it's in saliva it's been used within four hours," Ms Ho said.

"Quite often it's put forward that people didn't know (it was still in their system) and they wouldn't have chosen to drive.

"But the evidence contradicts that and they've had it within hours."

Fry was fined $700 for drug driving and an unrelated offence, and a suspended jail term he was on was extended for three months.