Everywhere Amy aware of Gladstone issues

Mother and daughter: One Nation candidate for Callide, Sharon Lohse and One Nation candidate for Gladstone Amy Lohse.

Name: Amy Lohse, One Nation candidate for Gladstone.

Profile: I am very proud to be standing as Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate in the great seat of Gladstone.

As a young rural woman, I am committed to run as a Gladstone One Nation candidate to make the changes needed for the people, and being informed by the people.

Born into a generational beef cattle grazing family, I completed all my schooling through Distance Education School of the Air, firstly Charleville, then Rockhampton.

As my family also operated a contract fencing business, at an early age we were often away from the property, on the road with my father for long periods of time, camped on the job at properties, always on the move.

It was a natural progression for me once I turned 16, to also go on the road in my own right, contracting while completing my Year 12 studies by Distance Education Brisbane. During this time, I completed certificate courses, outside my school studies.

I worked for agricultural companies throughout Western Queensland, the Gulf Country and the Northern Territory, around the Barkly Tableland, Tenant Creek and Borroloola, wherever work was available.

I have had very hands-on/grassroots experience with the beef industry and I believe the physical on-the-ground work I have completed assisted in development of a strong work ethic.

I strongly believe in the importance of available employment for young people starting out in life. The need to be a positive contributor to society plays an important role in a young adult's life.

We often see the result of the lack, in youth crime and drug addiction.

Last year I attended the National Rural Women's Coalition Muster at Parliament House in Canberra, acting as a voice for remote and regional women.

This shifted my focus onto the political arena, firstly assisting my mother (Sharon Lohse), with her campaign in Callide, and now taking the opportunity to represent Gladstone.

I can not only be the voice of this rural and regional seat, but also have a true understanding of what young people face starting out, and finding a positive direction in life, with employment opportunities.

I have been of no fixed residential address since I was 16 years old, travelling and working. My family's roots are throughout the Callide and Gladstone electorates.

Should I be successful at the election, I am looking forward to living near my great-grandparents' property, where family still reside at 'Butlerville', just north of Gladstone.