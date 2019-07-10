Everything you need to know for Origin III

NSW playmaker James Maloney knows what it's like for his side to be pegged as being almost unbeatable favourites - only to taste bitter defeat.

And with the Blues on the verge of winning back-to-back State of Origin titles for the first time since 2005, he's adamant there's been no evidence of players appearing self-satisfied in camp.

After notching their second biggest ever win over Queensland in Perth's game two, and buoyed by an in-form side with strike across the park, NSW will enter Wednesday night's decider as raging hot favourites.

Maloney bristles when asked if complacency could be an issue with his side given they are so heavily favoured to take out the decider.

"A few people keep asking me that, I don't know how there could possibly be complacency in an Origin decider," Maloney said.

"I think it's a non-issue. I don't understand how someone could go in complacent in a decider.

"Queensland will be at their best, they always are in deciders, history tells us that."

The deciding Origin match kicks off on Wednesday, July 10, at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Maloney with halves partner Mitchell Pearce. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) Cameron Spencer

Here's everything you need to know.

What time does Origin III kick-off?

8pm (AEST), with the match being shown on Channel 9

What is the weather like for Origin?

The weather should be perfect for footy, with a temperature of about 12C forecast and no rain.

What are the odds?

Ladbrokes has NSW as $1.32 favourites, while QLD is $3.60. Josh Addo-Carr is the favourite for first tryscorer, while Damien Cook and Mitchell Pearce are favourites for man of the match.

What are the teams?

New South Wales Blues

1. James Tedesco 2. Blake Ferguson 3. Tom Trbojevic 4. Jack Wighton 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. James Maloney 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Damien Cook 15. David Klemmer 11. Boyd Cordner (c) 12. Tyson Frizell 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Dale Finucane 10. Paul Vaughan 16. Cameron Murray 17. Wade Graham 18. Clint Gutherson

Queensland Maroons

1. Cameron Munster 2. Corey Oates 3. Michael Morgan 4. Will Chambers 5. Dane Gagai 6. Corey Norman 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c) 8. Joe Ofahengaue 9. Ben Hunt 10. Josh Papalii 11. Felise Kaufusi 17. David Fifita 13. Josh McGuire 14. Moses Mbye 15. Christian Welch 16. Tim Glasby 18. Ethan Lowe