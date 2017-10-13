Everything you need to know about Under The Trees festival

ELECTRIC: 19-Twenty will be one of the big acts performing at the festival.

ELECTRIC: 19-Twenty will be one of the big acts performing at the festival. STEVE BADGER IMAGES

Under the Trees Music and Arts Festival kicks of tomorrow and here's what you need to know:

When and where? 11am - 10pm, Jacaranda Drive, Boyne Island

What happens if it rains? While event organisers hope the weather gods will favour them, they have nonetheless organised a large number of marquees and gazebos and a contingency plan to keep people dry if the weather turns really foul. Organisers promise they will keep the music going.

Can we BYO? No, alcohol will be available to purchase at the festival, along with food and soft drinks

Can I buy a ticket on the day? Yes, tickets can be purchased at the gate but the number of adult tickets will be capped at 2000 so get in early.

How much are the tickets? Adults are $25, Under 12s are $15, and non-school age children are free.

Who's playing? Main-stage acts include 19-Twenty and Lachy Doley, both from Sydney, and Cheap Fakes, from Brisbane. A plethora of local artists will also perform.

Where can I park? There is ample parking on the council land which has been used as a driving range, on Jacaranda Drive.

Why should I go? Experience the best of the best festival acts from across Australia, there's 20 music acts, a circus, fireworks, dance, and a spectacular entrance. Do you need any more reasons?!