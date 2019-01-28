Hottest 100 countdown: All the songs
ONE of the most anticipated days of the year for music fans - Triple J's Hottest 100 countdown - is done and dusted with Australian band Ocean Alley taking out the coveted top spot with their undeniable banger Confidence.
Aussie artists Amy Shark, Dean Lewis and Ruby Fields all featured in the top 10, in what's often called the biggest democratic exercise in Australian music.
Compton's hip-hop demigod Kendrick Lamar took out the competition with Humble last year but the four years before that the number one spot was claimed by local artists.
In terms of votes, this was the biggest Hottest 100 countdown of all time and it installed the band from the northern beaches of Sydney as Australia's undisputed kings of music.
Here's how it all played out.
THE COUNTDOWN
100: Happy Sad - Ocean Alley
99: Polygraph Eyes - YUNGBLUD
98: Ghost Town - Kanye West
97: Do I Need You Now? - DMA's
96: Take It To The Heart - Odette
95: Four Out Of Five - Arctic Monkeys
94: Ivy (Doomsday) - The Amity Affliction
93: You Can Count On Me - Trophy Eyes
92: Everybody But You - Thundamentals
91: Sundress - A$AP Rocky
90: Psycho - Post Malone
89: Dazed and Confused - Ruel
88: Labrador - WAAX
87: Younger - Ruel
86: Dirt Cheap - Lime Cordiale
85: Bubblin' - Anderson. Paak
84: Cigarettes -Tash Sultana
83: 1999 WILDFIRE - Brockhampton
82: Hunger - Florence + The Machine
81: Ballroom - Jack River
80: Nothing Breaks Like A Heart {Ft. Miley Cyrus} - Mark Ronson
79: Clumsy Love - Thelma Plum
78: Better Together {Ft. Running Touch} - Hayden James
77: Miracle - CHVRCHES
76: Clarity - Polish Club
75: Molotov - Kira Puru
74: Pussy Is God - King Princess
73: Sweet Release - Hockey Dad
72: What Can I Do If The Fire Goes Out {triple j Like A Version 2018} - Nothing But Thieves
71: Smogged Out - Skegss
70: UFO {Ft. Allday} - Mallrat
69: Cheetah Tongue - The Wombats
68: Eastside {Ft. Halsey/Khalid} - benny blanco
67: Tints {Ft. Kendrick Lamar} - Anderson .Paak
66: Need You {Ft. NÏKA} - Flight Facilities
65: Scream Whole - Methyl Ethel
64: Mistake - Middle Kids
63: BOOGIE - Brockhampton
62: Killing My Time - G Flip
61: I Wanna Be Everybody - Hockey Dad
60: The End - DMA'S
59: Give Me My Name Back - Meg Mac
58: Soaked - Bene
57: Martini -The Presets
56: Without Me - Halsey
55: Wasted - Peking Duk
54: Saturday Sun - Vance Joy
53: We're Going Home - Vance Joy
52: Better - Khalid
51: Mr La Di Da Di - Baker Boy
50: No Place -RÜFÜS DU SOL
49: Missing Me -Angie McMahon
48: When I Dream -San Cisco
47: Like People - DZ Deathrays
46: you should see me in a crown - Billie Eilish
45: MANTRA - Bring Me The Horizon
44: Clark Griswold {Ft. Adrian Eagle} - Hilltop Hoods
43: God's Plan - Drake
42: Laps Around The Sun - Ziggy Alberts
41: In The Air - DMA'S
40: Nice For What - Drake
39: The Perfect Life Does Not Exist - Ball Park Music
38: About You - G Flip
37: Love Me Now - Ziggy Alberts
36: All Loved Up - Amy Shark
35: Ladders - Mac Miller
34: 1950 - King Princess
33: Better Now - Post Malone
32: God Forgot - The Rubens
31: Church - Alison Wonderland
30: Sometimes - Cub Sport
29: Fire - Peking Duk
28: All The Stars - Kendrick Lamar.
27: Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee
26: All The Pretty Girls - Vera Blue
25: I Miss You - Thundamentals
24: Leave Me Lonely - Hilltop Hoods
23: Treat You Better - RÜFÜS DU SOL
22: Underwater - RÜFÜS DU SOL
21: Never Ever (ft. Sarah) - The Rubens
20: Waiting - KIAN
19: Peach - Broods
18: Join The Club - Hockey Dad
17: Lovely (with Khalid) - Billie Eilish
16: Baby Come Back (triple j Like A Version 2018) - Ocean Alley
15: Just Friends - Hayden James
14: I'm Good - Wafia
13: Praise The Lord (Da Shine) (ft. Skepta) - A$AP Rocky
12: Turn - The Wombats
11: Up In The Clouds - Skegss
TOP 10
10: Knees - Ocean Alley
9: Dinosaurs - Ruby Fields
8: When the party's over - Billie Eilish
7: Groceries - Mallrat
6: Be Alright - Dean Lewis
5: I Said Hi - Amy Shark
4: This Is America - Childish Gambino
3: SICKO MODE - Travis Scott
2: Losing It - FISHER
1: Confidence - Ocean Alley
WHY IS THE COUNTDOWN TODAY?
It's the second year Triple J has held the countdown on January 27 - after the station moved it from Australia Day last year.
You can listen on the radio, online or via the Triple J app.
The Hottest 200 will start at 10am local time wherever you are in Australia on Monday and nostalgic listeners can tune into Double J from 12pm to hear the Hottest 100 of 1998.
WHY ARE PEOPLE UPSET ABOUT THE DATE CHANGE?
Over many years, Triple J faced a growing backlash from listeners who see Australia Day as "Invasion Day" and wanted the iconic countdown to move to a more inclusive and less controversial date.
Under sustained pressure, it was moved to January 27 for the first time ever last year - a move that angered some traditionalists.
Dad rock station Triple M hit back at the move by hosting its own "The Ozzest 100" countdown - which was prompted prominent indigenous rapper Briggs to call the station "redneck scum" and accused it of pandering to "white nationalists and racists".
Sixty per cent of Triple J listeners were in favour of the date change.
The decision was applauded by indigenous Australians but shortly after the announcement, communications minister Mitch Fifield said it was "bewildering".
"The ABC have legislated independence when it comes to programming decisions but as Minister I'm making clear to the ABC my view that they shouldn't mess with Australia Day and they shouldn't mess with the Hottest 100," he told Channel 9.
"I know that is the view of many of my parliamentary colleagues and it's also a widely-held view in the community that the ABC just shouldn't be making political statements."