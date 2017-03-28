Everything Gladstone needs to know about Cyclone Debbie

The main street of Bowen, and the surrounding areas got hit hard by Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

THE impacts of Tropical Cyclone Debbie will be felt in the Gladstone region and people need to be prepared.

What happened today?

The first place to feel the brunt of the cyclone was the Whitsunday Islands.

Hamilton Island copped 263kmh winds as the eye of Tropical Cyclone Debbie hovered over the Whitsundays early this morning.

Cyclone Debbie: Hamilton Island Hammered: High winds and heavy rains hit resort.

From there it moved west towards the coastline. The cyclone crossed north of Airlie Beach at about 1pm.

Cannonvale Beach. Peter Carruthers

Previously it was forecast to hit just south of Bowen.

The main street of Bowen begins to feel the increasing effects of driving rain and strong winds of tropical cyclone Debbie. Lyndon Mechielsen

Debbie was moving at 11km an hour, and wind gusts were hitting in excess of 270 kmh.

Mackay, about an hour-and-a-half drive south of Airlie Beach received a dumping of rain.

There was a significant risk of flooding at the time as the cyclone was due to cross the coast at the peak of high tide.

Thankfully, the timeframes were off, although there was damage in Mackay, with trees and powerlines down throughout the city.

A boat was seen sunken at Bucasia, a suburb in the northern beaches of Mackay on Tuesday as a result of Cyclone Debbie. Contributed

There is still a major risk of flooding in the coming days.

Proserpine, an old sugarcane town, on the Bruce Hwy copped the eye of the storm.

A man was injured when a wall collapsed on him.

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart said sadly, he thought there would be more reports of injuries, if not deaths.

Tropical Cyclone Debbie was tracking inland towards Collinsville, after being downgraded to a category three.

It will swing south and weaken from there, but because of its size, there is expected to be a lot of rain.

Where is it now?

This evening the eye of the cyclone was passing over Prosperine, and still impacting Mackay and the Whitsundays.

It will impact Collinsville and then swing south-east over Gladstone and central Queensland.

The grey area shows its predicted path.

A cyclone weakens as it makes landfall, however there is still expected to be heavy rainfall from the system.

Tropical Cyclone Debbie will turn south-east and bring rain to central Queensland. Jon Ortlieb

Forecast for Gladstone region tonight and the rest of the week?

The rain is expected continue throughout the night in Gladstone.

The Bureau of Meteorology says there is a the chance of a thunderstorm, with easterly winds 25 to 30 kmh decreasing to 15 to 20 kmh in the late evening.

SKY News meteorologist Tristan Meyers confirmed Gladstone had a considerable wet period ahead.

"This is kind of just the beginning for Gladstone in terms of the rain event," Mr Meyers said.

"We'll continue to see showers like we did today for the rest of the week.

"Gladstone received 32mm over a seven hour period on Tuesday, and may receive anywhere between 50-150mm over the best two to three days.

"I wouldn't be surprised if that reached 200mm."

What are the dangers?

Flash flooding is the obvious danger for Gladstone, as heavy rain is expected for the rest of the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology has said the Boyne and Calliope Rivers are likely to be at risk of flooding.

Gladstone has been pelted hard with rain as tropical cyclone Debbie nears the north coast. This is near Police Creek. Paul Braven GLA280317WEATHER

A Flood Watch for coastal catchments between Ayr and the NSW border, extending inland to parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Maranoa and Warrego, and Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts, has been issued by the bureau.

Where can you get sandbags?

Sandbags can be picked up at Gladstone's State Emergency Service on Lamington Dr, off Philip St.

For storm assistance phone the SES on 132 500.

Gladstone SES officer Ray 'Golly' Fulloon. Paul Braven GLA270317SES

What to do in an emergency?

Phone the the SES on 132 500 or emergency services on triple zero.

More information:

For school closures, visit www.qld.gov.au/education/schools/information/pages/closure.

Road closures:

Central Region

Gordon Road, Burua - closedButcher Road, Calliope - Proceed with caution

Cockeye Road, Calliope - Proceed with caution

Old Coach Road, Calliope - Proceed with caution

Booroo Road, O'Connell - Proceed with caution

Glenlyon Rd, O'Connell - Proceed with caution

Western Region

Blackgate Road, Wooderson - closed

Raglan Station Road, Raglan - closed

Raglan Station Road, Ambrose - closed

The Narrows Road, Mt Larcom - closed

Larcom Creek on Darts Creek Road, Darts Creek - closed

Targinnie Road, Targinnie - Open with caution