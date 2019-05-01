Menu
The new-look Sonic the Hedgehog. With teeth!
Movies

Fans slam new-look Sonic the Hedgehog

by Nick Bond
1st May 2019 10:37 AM

 

The first trailer for the upcoming live-action Sonic The Hedgehog movie is here - and fans have a lot of feelings.

Set to a soundtrack of Coolio's 1995 classic Gangsta's Paradise, the trailer shows Sega's iconic blue hedgehog evading a military man named Dr. Ivo Robotnik, played by legendary funnyman Jim Carrey.

James Marsden also stars as the smalltown cop who befriends and takes care of Sonic. But it's not the human cast viewers are stuck on - it's CGI Sonic himself. Sonic The Hedgehog circa 2019 has teeth. And fur. And a rather more human, less hedgehoggy body:

 

Classic Sonic.
The new look Sonic the Hedgehog.
Reactions have been … mixed. Apparently it's not yet problematic to bodyshame a CGI hedgehog online:

 

Another iconic blue cartoon character had a similarly frosty reception recently: The Genie from Aladdin, who is played by Will Smith in this year's live-action update of the classic 1992 film. Initial glimpses of the Genie had fans quick to criticise Smith with countless memes and negative opinions online.

"It was very funny," Smith later told Empire magazine. "Everything is under such critical scrutiny. I came up in an era where there was no internet. It's a new thing that I'm trying to get a handle on."

