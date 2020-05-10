Menu
The Lego Masters contestants react to the news they're competing in a Star Wars-themed challenge.
The Lego Masters contestants react to the news they're competing in a Star Wars-themed challenge.
‘This is everyone’s ultimate fantasy’

Seanna Cronin
10th May 2020 8:15 PM
FROM exploding Lego to 3D artwork, there have been some mind-blowing challenges in the new season of Lego Masters.

But the hit reality show reached full geek-out mode tonight with a Star Wars-themed challenge.

The sight of a unit of storm troopers had the contestants, Star Wars super nerd Trent in particular, squealing with the delight of a kid unwrapping new Lego on Christmas Day.  

Storm troopers on the Lego Masters set for a Star Wars-themed challenge.
Storm troopers on the Lego Masters set for a Star Wars-themed challenge.

 

Host Hamish Blake dubbed it "the coolest episode of Lego Masters of all time".

"Any notion that I am a 37-year-old accountant from Adelaide has gone out the window. I've regressed into a six-year-old child," Trent said.

"I couldn't have imagined a better day."

Lego Masters host Hamish Blake with contestants Trent and Joshua.
Lego Masters host Hamish Blake with contestants Trent and Joshua.

As if that wasn't exciting enough, Blake then revealed a second brick pit dedicated entirely to specialist Star Wars Lego pieces.

The task was to design a new vehicle for the Star Wars universe; two teams had the light side, two had the dark side and the fifth team, Andrew and Damian, had the most difficult assignment - designing a vehicle for the 'grey' side representing all of the supporting characters with no allegiance to the Empire or the Rebellion.

Winners Andrew and Damian earned immunity from the next elimination and a guaranteed spot in the finals, without even having to use their golden brick.

Lego Masters continues with an underwater-themed challenge tomorrow at 7.30pm on Nine.

