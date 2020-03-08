‘Everyone is sad’: Gladstone says goodbye to Aussie icon

Anderson's Auto City dealer principal Les Anderson, Shayne Mossman and event organiser Greg Hughes said the Farewell Holden event had a great turnout

HUNDREDS of Holden enthusiasts gathered at Andersons Auto City on Saturday to say farewell to the Australian icon.

Old school Holdens mixed with the new as people shared stories about their prized possessions.

Event organiser Greg Hughes said the day was about celebrating Andersons Auto City rather than the closing of Holden.

"We did this as more of a salute to Andersons being here for 67 years," Mr ­Hughes said.

Mr Hughes said the event "snowballed" from word of mouth and Facebook.

"More people turned up than we expected, we got all the car groups together and it just snowballed from there," he said.

Andersons Auto City dealer principal Les Anderson said people from as far as the Gold Coast and Hervey Bay showed up to support the event.

"There's been people that I haven't seen for 10 to 20 years, these are people that love the brand," Mr Anderson said.

Event attendee Peter Nimwegem said the event brought mutual camaraderie.

"Everyone is sad, it's like a wake in a way," Mr Nimwegem said.

"I've only been here for an hour but I've spent more time talking to old mates that drive old Holdens than looking at the cars.

"It just goes to show how well-loved Holdens of all makes are, there is not one Holden that doesn't become a collector's item."