'It takes a whole army to stop bullying': Gladstone teachers

Benji Bligh, 10, Rikki Tiley, 9 and Poppy Rogers, 10 dressed in orange and showed their support for the national day of action against bullying and violence, at Gladstone Central State School on March 16. Matt Taylor GLA160318ANTI

GLADSTONE schools are turning orange to show they are a force to be reckoned with.

Schools across the region will be awash in a sea of orange today as students and teachers rally together for National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence.

Gladstone Central School's deputy principal Sarah Jacob said today was a day to remind us how destructive bullying is and to recognise the hard work teachers and parents did to make schools a better place.

Melody Campbell, 11, Benji Bligh, 10, Rikki Tiley, 9, Sarah Jacob, Poppy Rogers, 10 and Matilda Retort, 11 dressed in orange and showed their support for the national day of action against bullying and violence, at Gladstone Central State School on March 16. Matt Taylor GLA160318ANTI

Putting an end to bullying is something we work on regularly, every day is national stop bullying day for our school," Ms Jacob said.

"Creating a friendly environment takes hard work and it's a daily job but one thing we've learnt is that it takes a whole army to stop bullying. The whole community needs to be involved, especially the teachers and the parents who make our kids feel like they belong and if something is upsetting them to speak up.

"We find when kids feel like they belong they tend to do the right thing by other peers and protect their peers."

Matilda Retort, 11 and best friend Melody Campbell, 11 dressed in orange and showed their support for the national day of action against bullying and violence, at Gladstone Central State School on March 16. Matt Taylor GLA160318ANTI

Principal Leanne Martin said the high attendance rate at the school generally reflected the type of environment at the school.

"Our attendance rate is currently 96 per cent which goes to show that kids enjoy coming to school they are only off when they are sick, there aren't any issues where they feel like they are uncomfortable coming to school," she said.

"Our teachers do a fantastic job at making the place an enjoyable one and they show the kids how to respect ecahother."