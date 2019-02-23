Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daniel Craig as James Bond in the 24th film, Spectre.
Daniel Craig as James Bond in the 24th film, Spectre.
Movies

Fans slam new Bond film title

by Staff writers
23rd Feb 2019 3:30 PM

James Bond fans are in uproar over the provisional title for the 25th movie in the series: Shatterhand.

The title was revealed in the industry publication Production Weekly, which also claimed that filming will begin on April 6, ahead of an April 2020 release.

The movie will be Daniel Craig's fifth and final appearance as 007. Recent regulars Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ben Wishaw (Q) and Ralph Fiennes (M) are also expected to reprise their roles.

Shatterhand would mark the third film in a row in which producers have opted for a grabby one-word title, after 2012's Skyfall and 2015's Spectre.

The 2020 release date will also mark the end of one of the longest running hiatuses between Bond films, beaten only by the six year-wait between 1989's The Living Daylights (Timothy Dalton's last appearance) and 1995's GoldenEye (Pierce Brosnan's first).

Fans steeped in Bond lore were quick to point out that Shatterhand was an alias used by 007's longtime nemesis, Ernst Blofeld, in the novel You Only Live Twice.

But most fans have been quick to slam the new title on social media.

More Stories

entertainment film james bond movies

Top Stories

    Gladstone Telstra customers to experience mobile disruption

    premium_icon Gladstone Telstra customers to experience mobile disruption

    News 'These planned works will deliver an enhanced mobile service for locals and we apologise for any inconvenience while these works are undertaken'

    POODLE LOVE: All paws on deck for new monthly meet-up

    premium_icon POODLE LOVE: All paws on deck for new monthly meet-up

    Community 'I love poodles and it was a fun thing to do'

    A gem of a show on offer this weekend

    premium_icon A gem of a show on offer this weekend

    News Bespoke jeweller set to excite with latest collection.

    Conservation council concerned for Round Hill Creek dredging

    premium_icon Conservation council concerned for Round Hill Creek dredging

    News 'You're going to just have to keep dredging and keep spending'.