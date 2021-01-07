Menu
Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court today
Crime

by Staff writers
7th Jan 2021 7:45 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Lee Ann Handley

Jacob Jade Holloway

Wesley Alan Hawke

Patrick Lloyd Swayn

Casey Lee Trickey

Tim Brian Twyford

Lachlan John Geiger

Ivan Mark Davenport

Fabian Shaun Raymond

Simon James Mccallum

Tom Patrick Harris

Jessica Ashleigh Perston

Joshua Bernard O'Brien

Todd Raymond Friske

Mitchel James Johnston

Sarah Louise Terry

Janine Ann Lewis

Robert John Edward Richards

Steven Joseph Moule

James Albert Bruce Cameron

Christopher William Marcozzi

Brent Victor Gellatly

Suzanne Stephanie Sykes

Terrance Leslie Roy Mynott

Tyson Whyatt Dwyer

Daniel Andrew Collier

Kyle Bradley Cloughessy

Brooke Haidee Thompson

Noel John Scholberg

Leanne Terri Jensen

