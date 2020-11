FULL LIST: Yeppoon court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, November 12

Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, November 12

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Brent Victor Gellatly

Ricky Lawrence Vaughan

Fiona Mary Lee

Kieran Hugh Halpin

Stephen Michael Cooze

Kris Allan Ford

Leesa Bickers

Vicki Joy Doyle

Alan Gordon John Toop

Steven Joseph Moule

Robert Bradley Kemnitz

Noel John Scholberg

Beau Maverick Hackney

Shelley Marie Goodsall

Christopher William Marcozzi

Leanne Patricia Moulakas

Tony Manu Ahuriri

Emma Jean Cranston

Howard John Widdowson

Ryan Steven Earl

Nicholas Omeka Eria

Beau James Brook

Karen Anne Cranwell

Kris Edwin Thompson

Dale Ashley Mccabe

Brianna Tilley

Stephen Cooze

Timothy Shane Bailey

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Thursday, November 12