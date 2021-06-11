Menu
Here is a list of matters listed at Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Friday.
Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court June 11

by Staff writers
10th Jun 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Albert George Briggs

Tarni Tarcoola Calca Smith

Sarah Valerie Dawn Wright

Cassidy Paige Holt-Lea

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Yeppoon Magistrates Court, Friday, June 11

